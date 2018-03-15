Log in
FREENET GROUP (FNTN)
freenet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/15/2018 | 01:15pm CET

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: freenet AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
freenet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.03.2018 / 13:13
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

freenet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2018 German: https://www.freenet-group.de/investor-relations/publikationen/index.html English: https://www.freenet-group.de/investor/publications/index.html


15.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: freenet AG
Hollerstraße 126
24782 Büdelsdorf
Germany
Internet: www.freenet-group.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

664581  15.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=664581&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
