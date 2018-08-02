Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Freenet Group    FNTN   DE000A0Z2ZZ5

FREENET GROUP (FNTN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

freenet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 11:15am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: freenet AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
freenet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.08.2018 / 11:11
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

freenet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2018 German: https://www.freenet-group.de/investor-relations/publikationen/index.html English: https://www.freenet-group.de/investor/publications/index.html


02.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: freenet AG
Hollerstraße 126
24782 Büdelsdorf
Germany
Internet: www.freenet-group.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

710413  02.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=710413&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FREENET GROUP
11:15aFREENET AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
07/18FREENET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
07/18FREENET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
07/04FREENET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
07/02CECONOMY : Shares of Ceconomy Rise After Freenet Buys Stake
DJ
06/29CECONOMY : to Increase Share Capital by Around 10%
DJ
06/29FREENET : to acquire approximately 10 per cent of CECONOMY AG
PU
06/29FREENET : to acquire just under 10 per cent of CECONOMY AG
EQ
06/29FREENET : to acquire approximately 10 per cent of CECONOMY AG
EQ
06/08FREENET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/04Freenet AG 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/05Freenet AG ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Freenet AG (FRTAF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 988 M
EBIT 2018 309 M
Net income 2018 255 M
Debt 2018 1 419 M
Yield 2018 6,99%
P/E ratio 2018 12,39
P/E ratio 2019 12,06
EV / Sales 2018 1,52x
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
Capitalization 3 137 M
Chart FREENET GROUP
Duration : Period :
freenet Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREENET GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 27,1 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph Vilanek Chief Executive Officer
Helmut Thoma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Preisig Chief Financial Officer
Stephan A. Esch Chief Technology Officer
Claudia Anderleit Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREENET GROUP-21.16%3 655
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.27%213 371
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-4.04%97 187
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.22%78 483
TELEFONICA-5.71%46 516
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%46 138
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.