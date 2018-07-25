Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Freeport-McMoRan    FCX

FREEPORT-MCMORAN (FCX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Freeport McMoRan : Tops Estimates Despite Weaker Copper Prices -- Earnings Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 03:39pm CEST

By Kimberly Chin

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) reported second-quarter earnings on Wednesday before the bell. Here's what you need to do know:

PROFIT: The metal mining company reported profit of $869 million, compared to $268 million a year ago. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 58 cents a share, up from 17 cents a year ago. Profit was above analysts estimates' of $788.21 million, or 52 cents a share on an adjusted basis, according to Thomson Reuters.

REVENUE: Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $5.2 billion, a roughly 40% increase from a year ago. Sales of copper, gold and lead were all up for the quarter. The company sold 989 million pounds of copper, 676,000 ounces of gold and 24 million pounds of lead.

COMMENT: "Despite the recent decline in copper prices associated with the uncertain impact on the global economy of recent international trade actions, we remain positive on the outlook for copper prices given limitations on supply and the important role of copper in the global economy," Richard C. Adkerson, president and chief executive, said.

STOCK: Shares of the company were up 1.1% at $16.25 a share in premarket trading.

Write to Kimberly Chin at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FREEPORT-MCMORAN -0.37% 16.09 Delayed Quote.-15.24%
LME COPPER CASH 0.23% 6167 End-of-day quote.-14.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FREEPORT-MCMORAN
03:39pFREEPORT MCMORAN : Tops Estimates Despite Weaker Copper Prices -- Earnings Revie..
DJ
02:17pFREEPORT-MCMORAN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:03pFREEPORT MCMORAN : Reports Second-Quarter and Six-Month 2018 Results
BU
07/20FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/20FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC : half-yearly earnings release
07/20FREEPORT-MCMORAN : SEC Filing 8K
CO
07/13Indonesia's Inalum secures $5.2 billion financing for Freeport deal - sources
RE
07/12FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC : Other Events, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Stateme..
AQ
07/12FREEPORT MCMORAN : to cede control of Indonesian copper mine in $3.9 billion dea..
RE
07/12FREEPORT MCMORAN : Indonesia gov't acquires majority stake in Freeport-run mine
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:42aFreeport McMoRan +1.5% on Q2 beat; lowers operating cash flow outlook 
08:02aFreeport-McMoRan beats by $0.06, beats on revenue 
07/24Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
07/24Copper, base metals jump on new China stimulus plan 
07/24RAYTHEON : Buy This Military Contractor For Great Total Return 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 19 063 M
EBIT 2018 5 952 M
Net income 2018 2 912 M
Debt 2018 5 773 M
Yield 2018 1,23%
P/E ratio 2018 7,96
P/E ratio 2019 14,77
EV / Sales 2018 1,51x
EV / Sales 2019 1,77x
Capitalization 22 933 M
Chart FREEPORT-MCMORAN
Duration : Period :
Freeport-McMoRan Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREEPORT-MCMORAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 19,6 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard C. Adkerson Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Harry Milton Conger President-Americas division
Gerald J. Ford Non-Executive Chairman
Kathleen L. Quirk Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dustan E. McCoy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREEPORT-MCMORAN-15.24%22 933
BHP BILLITON PLC5.76%122 784
BHP BILLITON LIMITED9.74%122 784
RIO TINTO3.08%94 458
RIO TINTO LIMITED5.37%94 458
ANGLO AMERICAN3.56%29 531
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.