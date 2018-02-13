Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  FreightCar America, Inc.    RAIL

FREIGHTCAR AMERICA, INC. (RAIL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

FreightCar America, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2018 | 11:38pm CET

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday February 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter 2017 financial results.  The Company’s earnings release for the fourth quarter 2017 will be issued after market close on Monday February 26, 2018 and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 230-1093, Confirmation Number 444979.  Interested parties are asked to dial in approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call. The live audio-only webcast can be accessed at:

Event URL:  https://im.csgsystems.com/cgi-bin/confCast

Conference ID#: 444979

Please note that the webcast is listen-only and webcast participants will not be able to participate in the question and answer portion of the conference call. 

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on February 27, 2018 until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on March 27, 2018.  To access the replay, please dial (800) 475-6701.  The replay pass code is 444979.  An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website within two days following the earnings call.

FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures a wide range of railroad freight cars, supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its JAIX Leasing Company subsidiary.  FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including coal cars, bulk commodity cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars and boxcars. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Cherokee, Alabama; Danville, Illinois; Grand Island, Nebraska; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Roanoke, Virginia. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

MEDIA CONTACT  Matthew S. Kohnke
TELEPHONE    (800) 458-2235

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FREIGHTCAR AMERICA, INC.
01/26FREIGHTCAR AMERICA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2017FREIGHTCAR AMERICA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
2017FREIGHTCAR AMERICA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
2017FREIGHTCAR AMERICA : reports 3Q loss
AQ
2017FreightCar America, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results
GL
2017FREIGHTCAR AMERICA : A life turned upside down led Chris Hurst to politics
AQ
2017FreightCar America, Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Confe..
GL
2017FREIGHTCAR AMERICA, INC. : ex-dividend day
FA
2017FreightCar America, Inc. Declares Regular Dividend
GL
2017FREIGHTCAR AMERICA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/24Off The Rails, FreightCar America Continues To Underperform 
01/15Transports Weekly Snapshot - That Was Quick, Transports Take Control 
01/04Citi sees more gains for railroad stocks 
01/01Transports Weekly Snapshot - Year-End Review 
2017Transport Weekly Snapshot - Transports Looking To Outperform Broader Peers Fo.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 357 M
EBIT 2017 -12,4 M
Net income 2017 -10,8 M
Finance 2017 68,3 M
Yield 2017 0,58%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 0,31x
EV / Sales 2018 0,38x
Capitalization 179 M
Chart FREIGHTCAR AMERICA, INC.
Duration : Period :
FreightCar America, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | RAIL | US3570231007 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FREIGHTCAR AMERICA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 16,6 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Meyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William D. Gehl Chairman
Matthew S. Kohnke Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP-Finance
S. Carl Soderstrom Independent Director
James D. Cirar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREIGHTCAR AMERICA, INC.-17.45%179
CRRC CORP LTD-15.61%43 310
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP-11.88%6 912
INNER MONGOLIA FIRST MACHNERY GRP CO LTD-3.82%3 096
CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRIL8.25%1 651
GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC-12.85%1 365
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.