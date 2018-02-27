FreightCar America, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) today reported results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017.



Financial Highlights

Fourth quarter revenue of $79.2 million on deliveries of 977 units

Fourth quarter net loss of $11.1 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, inclusive of a $2.5 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, tax expense as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Total cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash increased by $37.7 million to $136.4 million at December 31, 2017

Year-end backlog totaling 2,392 railcars at an aggregate value of approximately $181 million

Full-year 2018 delivery outlook forecasted to range between 3,500 and 4,300 railcars

Exiting long-term agreement with Navistar at Shoals facility through the purchase of Navistar’s interest; Will become primary tenant and take control of full manufacturing process at Shoals facility

‘Back to Basics’ operational improvement strategy expected to deliver direct cost of goods sold savings of between $3,000 and $4,000 per railcar, excluding commodity price movements, by the end of 2018

“During the fourth quarter, we continued to see a number of challenges associated with the lower demand environment and inefficiencies across our manufacturing operations, which hampered our quarterly results,” said Jim Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While 2017 top-line results and deliveries were down year-over-year, our team prudently managed and reduced general and administrative costs, prioritized cash flows and maintained our financial strength, all of which remain critical as we continue to turn around our business. While we do not expect these challenging market conditions to improve in the short term, our focus remains resolute in putting legacy issues behind us, while our markets are still in a cyclical downturn. Our goal and focus now are to achieve operational excellence in every aspect of how we run our business.”

Meyer continued, “I’ve spent several months getting to know many of our customers and discussing their needs. I am very encouraged that they want more supply chain choices and want FreightCar America to be part of their solutions. Our products and customer-centric focus are highly valued by our customers. At the same time, we recognize that delivering maximum value to our customers requires a lean, best-in-class operational foundation.”

Meyer concluded, “Therefore, we began executing our ‘Back to Basics’ program, which is designed to transform our operational and manufacturing platforms. There are three main components to this program: (1) simplifying our business structure; (2) developing, training and retaining the right talent across our organization; and (3) implementing best-in-class processes across the business. Collectively, these initiatives will help us to address a number of foundational impediments to our success, lower our cost structure and significantly improve our productivity. While these initiatives will take time to implement, we expect that we can start to take meaningful near-term costs out of the business and are forecasting lowering our direct cost of goods sold by $3,000 to $4,000 per railcar delivered on a run rate basis by the end of 2018.”

Fourth Quarter Results

Consolidated revenues were $79.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $135.5 million in the same quarter of 2016.





The Company delivered 977 railcars in the fourth quarter of 2017, which included 855 new railcars, 47 rebuilt railcars and 75 leased railcars. This compares to 1,364 railcars delivered in the fourth quarter of 2016, which included 1,137 new railcars and 227 rebuilt railcars.





The Company had a diversified backlog totaling 2,392 railcars at December 31, 2017, valued at approximately $181 million. Based upon current backlog and inquiry levels, the Company expects to deliver between 3,500 and 4,300 railcars in 2018.





Consolidated operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $13.3 million compared to $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2016.





Adjusted operating loss, which excluded a $1.5 million provision for a contingent liability, was $11.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to adjusted operating loss of $2.4 million, which excluded the effect of $0.7 million of restructuring and impairment charges related to the Company’s cost reduction plan, for the fourth quarter of 2016. Adjusted operating (loss) income is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of adjusted operating (loss) income to operating (loss) income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the attached supplemental disclosure.





The income tax benefit of $2.0 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 included a $2.5 million tax expense related to a remeasurement of deferred tax assets as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.





Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2017 was $11.1 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2016.





Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, restricted cash and restricted certificates of deposit were $136.4 million as of December 31, 2017. The $37.7 million increase from December 31, 2016 was primarily attributable to reductions in working capital and the receipt of an $11.9 million income tax refund partially offset by the 2017 net loss.

Full Year 2017 Results

Consolidated revenues for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 were $409.5 million compared to $523.7 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016.





The Company delivered 4,427 railcars in 2017, which included 4,305 new railcars, 47 rebuilt railcars and 75 leased railcars. This compares to 5,559 railcars delivered in 2016, which included 5,332 new railcars and 227 rebuilt railcars.





Consolidated operating loss for 2017 was $31.8 million compared to consolidated operating income of $15.8 million in 2016. Adjusted operating loss, which excluded restructuring and impairment charges, contingency charges related to patent litigation and CEO transition costs, was $24.1 million in 2017. This compared to adjusted operating income of $3.8 million in 2016, which excluded restructuring and impairment charges and the gain on settlement of the retiree benefit plan obligation.





The income tax benefit of $8.8 million in 2017 included a $2.5 million tax expense related to a remeasurement of deferred tax assets as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.





Net loss in 2017 was $22.6 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.3 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, in 2016.

About FreightCar America, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to our expected financial performance and/or future business prospects, events and plans that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These potential risks and uncertainties include, among other things: risks relating to the Shoals facility, including the acquisition not being completed if certain closing conditions are not met, the facility not meeting internal assumptions or expectations, and the assumption of unforeseen liabilities from Navistar; the cyclical nature of our business; adverse economic and market conditions; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum, and delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion, delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings by our customers; and the additional risk factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



FreightCar America, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

December 31,

December 31,

2017 2016 (In thousands) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,788 $ 92,750 Restricted cash and restricted certificates of deposit 5,720 5,970 Marketable securities 42,917 — Accounts receivable, net 7,581 25,207 Inventories, net 45,292 97,904 Income taxes receivable 815 13,283 Other current assets 9,834 6,056 Total current assets 199,947 241,170 Property, plant and equipment, net 38,253 46,347 Railcars available for lease, net 23,434 24,018 Goodwill 21,521 21,521 Deferred income taxes, net 9,446 4,221 Other long-term assets 3,303 1,978 Total assets $ 295,904 $ 339,255

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts and contractual payables $ 23,329 $ 34,536 Accrued payroll and other employee costs 1,809 3,117 Reserve for workers’ compensation 3,394 4,444 Accrued warranty 8,062 8,324 Deferred income state and local incentives, current 2,219 2,219 Other current liabilities 1,504 1,495 Total current liabilities 40,317 54,135 Accrued pension costs 5,763 6,821 Accrued postretirement benefits, less current portion 5,556 5,769 Deferred income state and local incentives, long-term 9,161 11,380 Accrued taxes and other long-term liabilities 3,375 4,236 Total liabilities 64,172 82,341 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock — — Common stock 127 127 Additional paid in capital 90,347 92,025 Treasury stock, at cost (12,555 ) (14,583 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,567 ) (8,163 ) Retained earnings 161,380 187,508 Total stockholders’ equity 231,732 256,914 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 295,904 $ 339,255

FreightCar America, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2017 2016 2017 2016 (In thousands, except for share and per share data)

Revenues $ 79,241 $ 135,523 $ 409,474 $ 523,731 Cost of sales 83,290 128,797 406,143 483,552 Gross (loss) profit (4,049 ) 6,726 3,331 40,179 Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,282 9,090 32,911 36,376 Gain on settlement of postretirement benefit obligation, net of plaintiffs’ attorneys’ fees — — — (14,306 ) Restructuring and impairment charges 7 730 2,212 2,261 Operating (loss) income (13,338 ) (3,094 ) (31,792 ) 15,848 Interest expense and deferred financing costs (64 ) (56 ) (163 ) (171 ) Other income 217 16 548 111 (Loss) income before income taxes (13,185 ) (3,134 ) (31,407 ) 15,788 Income tax (benefit) provision (2,047 ) (3,208 ) (8,845 ) 3,464 Net (loss) income $ (11,138 ) $ 74 $ (22,562 ) $ 12,324 Net (loss) income per common share – basic $ (0.90 ) $ 0.01 $ (1.82 ) $ 1.00 Net (loss) income per common share – diluted $ (0.90 ) $ 0.01 $ (1.82 ) $ 1.00 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 12,294,597 12,268,072 12,285,566 12,262,275 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 12,294,597 12,268,072 12,285,566 12,262,275 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.00 $ 0.09 $ 0.27 $ 0.36

FreightCar America, Inc.

Segment Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (In thousands) Revenues: Manufacturing $ 76,832 $ 133,805 $ 400,481 $ 516,063 Corporate and other 2,409 1,718 8,993 7,668 Consolidated revenues $ 79,241 $ 135,523 $ 409,474 $ 523,731 Operating (Loss) Income: Manufacturing $ (6,547 ) $ 3,833 $ (6,998 ) $ 29,012 Corporate and other (1)(2)(3) (6,791 ) (6,927 ) (24,794 ) (13,164 ) Consolidated operating (loss) income $ (13,338 ) $ (3,094 ) $ (31,792 ) $ 15,848

(1) Results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 included restructuring and impairment charges of $7 and $2,212, respectively.

(2) Results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 included a $14,306 gain on settlement of a postretirement benefit plan obligation, net of plaintiffs’ attorneys’ fees.

(3) Results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 included restructuring and impairment charges of $730 and $2,261, respectively.

FreightCar America, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2017 2016 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (22,562 ) $ 12,324 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,366 9,736 Recognition of deferred income from state and local incentives (2,219 ) (2,129 ) Gain on settlement of postretirement benefit plan obligation — (15,606 ) Deferred income taxes (6,424 ) 22,723 Stock-based compensation expense recognized 1,162 1,149 Other non-cash items 1,957 1,800 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 16,216 15,911 Inventories 50,639 17,056 Other assets (3,248 ) 2,992 Accounts and contractual payables (11,170 ) 260 Accrued payroll and employee benefits (1,305 ) (5,589 ) Income taxes receivable/payable 9,623 (12,746 ) Accrued warranty (262 ) (915 ) Other liabilities (754 ) (8,690 ) Payment for settlement of postretirement benefit plan obligation — (31,616 ) Accrued pension costs and accrued postretirement benefits (678 ) (6,445 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 40,341 215 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of restricted certificates of deposit (10,492 ) (6,370 ) Maturity of restricted certificates of deposit 10,742 7,296 Purchase of securities held to maturity (85,821 ) — Proceeds from maturity of securities 43,080 27,001 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and railcars available for lease 119 2 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (967 ) (13,846 ) State and local incentives received 1,410 — Net cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities (41,929 ) 14,083 Cash flows from financing activities Employee stock settlement (23 ) (78 ) Deferred financing costs — (83 ) Cash dividends paid to stockholders (3,351 ) (4,455 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (3,374 ) (4,616 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,962 ) 9,682 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 92,750 83,068 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 87,788 $ 92,750

FreightCar America, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted operating (loss) income represents the Company’s operating (loss) income adjusted to exclude the effects of the following:

For the fourth quarter of 2017, $7 thousand of restructuring and impairment charges related to the Company’s cost reduction plan and $1.5 million related to a contingent liability;

For the fourth quarter of 2016, $0.7 million of restructuring and impairment charges related to the Company’s cost reduction plan;

For the third quarter of 2017, $0.1 million of restructuring and impairment charges related to the Company’s cost reduction plan, charges of $2.9 million related to a contingent liability and $1.2 million in severance and other costs associated with the change in our chief executive officer;

For the full year of 2017, $2.2 million of restructuring and impairment charges related to the Company’s cost reduction plan, charges of $4.3 million related to a contingent liability and $1.2 million in severance and other costs associated with the change in our chief executive officer; and

For the full year of 2016, $2.3 million of restructuring and impairment charges related to the Company’s cost reduction plan and a $14.3 million pre-tax gain on settlement of the retiree benefits litigation.

The Company believes that adjusted operating (loss) income is useful to investors because it allows investors to more effectively compare the Company’s financial results prior to and after the impact of the items described above. Adjusted operating (loss) income is not a financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, the presentation of this non-GAAP measure is intended to enhance the usefulness of the financial information by providing a measure that the Company’s management uses internally to evaluate the Company’s baseline performance. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider adjusted operating (loss) income in isolation or as a substitute for operating (loss) income in accordance with GAAP. Our calculation of this non-GAAP measure is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income (loss) to operating (loss) income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

September 30, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2017 2016 (In thousands) Operating (loss) income, as reported $ (13,338 ) $ (3,094 ) $ (18,612 ) $ (31,792 ) $ 15,848 Add: Restructuring and impairment charges 7 730 59 2,212 2,261 Add: Contingency charge 1,450 - 2,850 4,300 - Add: CEO transition costs - - 1,185 1,185 - Less: Gain on settlement of retiree benefit plan obligations, net of plaintiffs’ attorneys fees - - - - (14,306 ) Adjusted operating (loss) income $ (11,881 ) $ (2,364 ) $ (14,518 ) $ (24,095 ) $ 3,803



