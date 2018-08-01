FreightCar America, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

CHICAGO, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.



Financial Highlights

Second quarter revenue of $66.7 million on deliveries of 1,185 units

Second quarter net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share

Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted certificates of deposit of $86.9 million at June 30, 2018, which reflects a total investment of $37.8 million in railcars built for the Company’s JAIX leasing arm

Backlog now totals 2,319 railcars with an aggregate value of approximately $190 million

Completed all integration work associated with the acquisition of Navistar’s rail operations at Shoals facility

Entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Danville, IL production facility for $2.2 million

On track to deliver original “Back to Basics” cost reduction goal early and now targeting to exit the year with a per car total cost reduction of $4,000 to $5,000

Full-year 2018 delivery outlook raised to range between 4,250 and 4,500 railcars

"The second quarter marks another step in the right direction for FreightCar America," said Jim Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America. "Our marketplace remains extremely challenging with continued pressures on pricing, and our backlog includes several smaller production runs. However, we have made meaningful progress on our ‘Back to Basics’ operational improvement strategy and those efforts positively impacted our quarterly results. We are ahead of schedule on our previously announced plan to reduce our cost of goods sold by $3,000 to $4,000 per railcar by year end. As a result, we are now increasing our goal to exit the year on a run rate of $4,000 to $5,000 in savings per railcar."

Meyer concluded, "Despite soft industry dynamics, our railcar deliveries of 1,185 units showed improvement to both year-over-year and sequential period deliveries. Our quarterly order total of 1,450 railcars is down slightly compared to the second quarter of 2017 but increased compared to the first quarter of 2018. All 1,450 of the railcar orders received were for new railcars. Because of this, we are raising our full-year railcar delivery outlook range slightly from 4,000 to 4,300 railcars to 4,250 to 4,500 railcars for fiscal year 2018."

Second Quarter Results

Consolidated revenues were $66.7 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $118.7 million in the same quarter of 2017. The Company delivered 1,185 railcars in the second quarter of 2018, which included 368 new railcars, 514 rebuilt railcars and 303 leased railcars. This compares to 1,096 railcars delivered in the second quarter of 2017, all of which were new railcars.

The Company had a diversified backlog totaling 2,319 railcars at June 30, 2018, valued at approximately $190 million.

Consolidated operating loss for the second quarter of 2018 was $3.5 million compared to an operating loss of $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2017.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2018 was $2.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2017.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted certificates of deposit were $86.9 million as of June 30, 2018, compared to $136.4 million as of December 31, 2017. The decrease in cash was primarily driven by Company funded deliveries of leased railcars into its short-term lease fleet and an increase in accounts receivable.

About FreightCar America, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to our expected financial performance and/or future business prospects, events and plans that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These potential risks and uncertainties include, among other things: risks relating to the Shoals facility, including the facility not meeting internal assumptions or expectations and unforeseen liabilities from Navistar; the cyclical nature of our business; adverse economic and market conditions; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum, and delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion, delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings by our customers; and the additional risk factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





FreightCar America, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (In thousands) Assets Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents $ 25,144 $ 87,788 Restricted certificates of deposit 5,452 5,720 Marketable securities 56,353 42,917 Accounts receivable, net 25,665 7,581 Inventories, net 60,393 45,292 Inventory on lease 37,778 5,550 Other current assets 7,649 5,099 Total current assets 218,434 199,947 Property, plant and equipment, net 50,277 38,253 Railcars available for lease, net 24,384 23,434 Goodwill 21,521 21,521 Deferred income taxes, net 12,097 9,446 Other long-term assets 3,160 3,303 Total assets $ 329,873 $ 295,904

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts and contractual payables $ 38,600 $ 23,329 Accrued payroll and other employee costs 2,704 1,809 Reserve for workers’ compensation 3,575 3,394 Accrued warranty 9,238 8,062 Customer deposits 3,362 362 Deferred income state and local incentives, current 2,219 2,219 Deferred rent, current 6,466 178 Other current liabilities 1,348 964 Total current liabilities 67,512 40,317 Accrued pension costs 5,197 5,763 Accrued postretirement benefits, less current portion 5,314 5,556 Deferred income state and local incentives, long-term 8,051 9,161 Deferred rent, long-term 18,703 2,988 Accrued taxes and other long-term liabilities 399 387 Total liabilities 105,176 64,172 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock — — Common stock 127 127 Additional paid in capital 89,110 90,347 Treasury stock, at cost (9,685 ) (12,555 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,495 ) (7,567 ) Retained earnings 152,640 161,380 Total stockholders’ equity 224,697 231,732 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 329,873 $ 295,904





FreightCar America, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (In thousands, except for share and per share data) Revenues $ 66,743 $ 118,672 $ 149,716 $ 258,208 Cost of sales 61,904 113,428 145,473 243,158 Gross profit 4,839 5,244 4,243 15,050 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,385 5,922 16,381 12,952 Restructuring and impairment charges — 369 — 1,726 Operating (loss) income (3,546 ) (1,047 ) (12,138 ) 372 Interest expense and deferred financing costs (27 ) (30 ) (59 ) (72 ) Other income (expense) 588 184 969 (115 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (2,985 ) (893 ) (11,228 ) 185 Income tax (benefit) provision (649 ) (445 ) (2,488 ) (5 ) Net (loss) income (2,336 ) $ (448 ) (8,740 ) 190 Net (loss) income per common share – basic $ (0.19 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.70 ) $ 0.02 Net (loss) income per common share – diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.70 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 12,317,546 12,283,746 12,311,810 12,276,689 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 12,317,546 12,283,746 12,311,810 12,276,689 Dividends declared per common share $ — $ 0.09 $ — $ 0.18





FreightCar America, Inc.

Segment Data

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (In thousands) (In thousands) Revenues: Manufacturing $ 63,051 $ 116,067 $ 142,784 $ 253,807 Corporate and Other 3,692 2,605 6,932 4,401 Consolidated revenues $ 66,743 $ 118,672 $ 149,716 $ 258,208 Operating (loss) income: Manufacturing $ 1,708 $ 2,328 $ (2,108 ) $ 9,577 Corporate and Other (5,254 ) (3,375 ) (10,030 ) (9,205 ) Consolidated operating (loss) income $ (3,546 ) $ (1,047 ) $ (12,138 ) $ 372





FreightCar America, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 2017 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (8,740 ) $ 190 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash

flows (used in) provided by operating activities: Net proceeds from Shoals transaction 2,655 — Depreciation and amortization 5,448 4,672 Recognition of deferred income from state and local incentives (1,110 ) (1,109 ) Gain on sale of railcars available for lease 38 — Deferred income taxes (2,671 ) (862 ) Stock-based compensation recognized 1,751 371 Other non-cash items, net (211 ) 548 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (18,084 ) 8,364 Inventories (11,593 ) 23,388 Inventory on lease (32,228 ) — Other assets (1,697 ) 141 Accounts and contractual payables 14,619 (5,772 ) Accrued payroll and employee benefits 895 (1,255 ) Income taxes receivable/payable 684 12,712 Accrued warranty 1,176 (351 ) Other liabilities 1,402 (243 ) Accrued pension costs and accrued postretirement benefits (736 ) (61 ) Net cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities (48,402 ) 40,733 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of restricted certificates of deposit (4,400 ) (4,668 ) Maturity of restricted certificates of deposit 4,668 2,084 Purchase of securities held to maturity (79,105 ) (33,915 ) Proceeds from maturity of securities 66,008 3,000 Cost of railcars available for lease (1,419 ) — Purchases of property, plant and equipment (476 ) (445 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and railcars available for lease 600 119 State and local incentives received — 1,410 Net cash flows used in investing activities (14,124 ) (32,415 ) Cash flows from financing activities Employee stock settlement (118 ) (14 ) Cash dividends paid to stockholders — (2,235 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (118 ) (2,249 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (62,644 ) $ 6,069 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 87,788 $ 96,110 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 25,144 $ 102,179



