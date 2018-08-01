FreightCar America, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
08/01/2018
CHICAGO, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Financial Highlights
Second quarter revenue of $66.7 million on deliveries of 1,185 units
Second quarter net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share
Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted certificates of deposit of $86.9 million at June 30, 2018, which reflects a total investment of $37.8 million in railcars built for the Company’s JAIX leasing arm
Backlog now totals 2,319 railcars with an aggregate value of approximately $190 million
Completed all integration work associated with the acquisition of Navistar’s rail operations at Shoals facility
Entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Danville, IL production facility for $2.2 million
On track to deliver original “Back to Basics” cost reduction goal early and now targeting to exit the year with a per car total cost reduction of $4,000 to $5,000
Full-year 2018 delivery outlook raised to range between 4,250 and 4,500 railcars
"The second quarter marks another step in the right direction for FreightCar America," said Jim Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America. "Our marketplace remains extremely challenging with continued pressures on pricing, and our backlog includes several smaller production runs. However, we have made meaningful progress on our ‘Back to Basics’ operational improvement strategy and those efforts positively impacted our quarterly results. We are ahead of schedule on our previously announced plan to reduce our cost of goods sold by $3,000 to $4,000 per railcar by year end. As a result, we are now increasing our goal to exit the year on a run rate of $4,000 to $5,000 in savings per railcar."
Meyer concluded, "Despite soft industry dynamics, our railcar deliveries of 1,185 units showed improvement to both year-over-year and sequential period deliveries. Our quarterly order total of 1,450 railcars is down slightly compared to the second quarter of 2017 but increased compared to the first quarter of 2018. All 1,450 of the railcar orders received were for new railcars. Because of this, we are raising our full-year railcar delivery outlook range slightly from 4,000 to 4,300 railcars to 4,250 to 4,500 railcars for fiscal year 2018."
Second Quarter Results
Consolidated revenues were $66.7 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $118.7 million in the same quarter of 2017. The Company delivered 1,185 railcars in the second quarter of 2018, which included 368 new railcars, 514 rebuilt railcars and 303 leased railcars. This compares to 1,096 railcars delivered in the second quarter of 2017, all of which were new railcars.
The Company had a diversified backlog totaling 2,319 railcars at June 30, 2018, valued at approximately $190 million.
Consolidated operating loss for the second quarter of 2018 was $3.5 million compared to an operating loss of $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2017.
Net loss in the second quarter of 2018 was $2.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2017.
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted certificates of deposit were $86.9 million as of June 30, 2018, compared to $136.4 million as of December 31, 2017. The decrease in cash was primarily driven by Company funded deliveries of leased railcars into its short-term lease fleet and an increase in accounts receivable.
Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call & Webcast Information
About FreightCar America, Inc.
FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures a wide range of railroad freight cars, supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its JAIX Leasing Company subsidiary. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including coal cars, bulk commodity cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars and boxcars. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Cherokee, Alabama; Danville, Illinois; Grand Island, Nebraska; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; Roanoke, Virginia; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements relating to our expected financial performance and/or future business prospects, events and plans that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These potential risks and uncertainties include, among other things: risks relating to the Shoals facility, including the facility not meeting internal assumptions or expectations and unforeseen liabilities from Navistar; the cyclical nature of our business; adverse economic and market conditions; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum, and delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion, delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings by our customers; and the additional risk factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
FreightCar America, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
(In thousands)
Assets
Current assets
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents
$
25,144
$
87,788
Restricted certificates of deposit
5,452
5,720
Marketable securities
56,353
42,917
Accounts receivable, net
25,665
7,581
Inventories, net
60,393
45,292
Inventory on lease
37,778
5,550
Other current assets
7,649
5,099
Total current assets
218,434
199,947
Property, plant and equipment, net
50,277
38,253
Railcars available for lease, net
24,384
23,434
Goodwill
21,521
21,521
Deferred income taxes, net
12,097
9,446
Other long-term assets
3,160
3,303
Total assets
$
329,873
$
295,904
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts and contractual payables
$
38,600
$
23,329
Accrued payroll and other employee costs
2,704
1,809
Reserve for workers’ compensation
3,575
3,394
Accrued warranty
9,238
8,062
Customer deposits
3,362
362
Deferred income state and local incentives, current
2,219
2,219
Deferred rent, current
6,466
178
Other current liabilities
1,348
964
Total current liabilities
67,512
40,317
Accrued pension costs
5,197
5,763
Accrued postretirement benefits, less current portion
5,314
5,556
Deferred income state and local incentives, long-term
8,051
9,161
Deferred rent, long-term
18,703
2,988
Accrued taxes and other long-term liabilities
399
387
Total liabilities
105,176
64,172
Stockholders’ equity
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
127
127
Additional paid in capital
89,110
90,347
Treasury stock, at cost
(9,685
)
(12,555
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,495
)
(7,567
)
Retained earnings
152,640
161,380
Total stockholders’ equity
224,697
231,732
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
329,873
$
295,904
FreightCar America, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
Revenues
$
66,743
$
118,672
$
149,716
$
258,208
Cost of sales
61,904
113,428
145,473
243,158
Gross profit
4,839
5,244
4,243
15,050
Selling, general and administrative expenses
8,385
5,922
16,381
12,952
Restructuring and impairment charges
—
369
—
1,726
Operating (loss) income
(3,546
)
(1,047
)
(12,138
)
372
Interest expense and deferred financing costs
(27
)
(30
)
(59
)
(72
)
Other income (expense)
588
184
969
(115
)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(2,985
)
(893
)
(11,228
)
185
Income tax (benefit) provision
(649
)
(445
)
(2,488
)
(5
)
Net (loss) income
(2,336
)
$
(448
)
(8,740
)
190
Net (loss) income per common share – basic
$
(0.19
)
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.70
)
$
0.02
Net (loss) income per common share – diluted
$
(0.19
)
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.70
)
$
0.02
Weighted average common shares outstanding -
basic
12,317,546
12,283,746
12,311,810
12,276,689
Weighted average common shares outstanding -
diluted
12,317,546
12,283,746
12,311,810
12,276,689
Dividends declared per common share
$
—
$
0.09
$
—
$
0.18
FreightCar America, Inc. Segment Data (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(In thousands)
(In thousands)
Revenues:
Manufacturing
$
63,051
$
116,067
$
142,784
$
253,807
Corporate and Other
3,692
2,605
6,932
4,401
Consolidated revenues
$
66,743
$
118,672
$
149,716
$
258,208
Operating (loss) income:
Manufacturing
$
1,708
$
2,328
$
(2,108
)
$
9,577
Corporate and Other
(5,254
)
(3,375
)
(10,030
)
(9,205
)
Consolidated operating (loss) income
$
(3,546
)
$
(1,047
)
$
(12,138
)
$
372
FreightCar America, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
(In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net (loss) income
$
(8,740
)
$
190
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities:
Net proceeds from Shoals transaction
2,655
—
Depreciation and amortization
5,448
4,672
Recognition of deferred income from state and local incentives
(1,110
)
(1,109
)
Gain on sale of railcars available for lease
38
—
Deferred income taxes
(2,671
)
(862
)
Stock-based compensation recognized
1,751
371
Other non-cash items, net
(211
)
548
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(18,084
)
8,364
Inventories
(11,593
)
23,388
Inventory on lease
(32,228
)
—
Other assets
(1,697
)
141
Accounts and contractual payables
14,619
(5,772
)
Accrued payroll and employee benefits
895
(1,255
)
Income taxes receivable/payable
684
12,712
Accrued warranty
1,176
(351
)
Other liabilities
1,402
(243
)
Accrued pension costs and accrued postretirement benefits
(736
)
(61
)
Net cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities
(48,402
)
40,733
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of restricted certificates of deposit
(4,400
)
(4,668
)
Maturity of restricted certificates of deposit
4,668
2,084
Purchase of securities held to maturity
(79,105
)
(33,915
)
Proceeds from maturity of securities
66,008
3,000
Cost of railcars available for lease
(1,419
)
—
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(476
)
(445
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and railcars available for lease
600
119
State and local incentives received
—
1,410
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(14,124
)
(32,415
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Employee stock settlement
(118
)
(14
)
Cash dividends paid to stockholders
—
(2,235
)
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(118
)
(2,249
)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
$
(62,644
)
$
6,069
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period
$
87,788
$
96,110
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period