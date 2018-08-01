Log in
FreightCar America, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

08/01/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

CHICAGO, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Financial Highlights

  • Second quarter revenue of $66.7 million on deliveries of 1,185 units
  • Second quarter net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted certificates of deposit of $86.9 million at June 30, 2018, which reflects a total investment of $37.8 million in railcars built for the Company’s JAIX leasing arm
  • Backlog now totals 2,319 railcars with an aggregate value of approximately $190 million
  • Completed all integration work associated with the acquisition of Navistar’s rail operations at Shoals facility
  • Entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Danville, IL production facility for $2.2 million
  • On track to deliver original “Back to Basics” cost reduction goal early and now targeting to exit the year with a per car total cost reduction of $4,000 to $5,000
  • Full-year 2018 delivery outlook raised to range between 4,250 and 4,500 railcars

"The second quarter marks another step in the right direction for FreightCar America," said Jim Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America. "Our marketplace remains extremely challenging with continued pressures on pricing, and our backlog includes several smaller production runs. However, we have made meaningful progress on our ‘Back to Basics’ operational improvement strategy and those efforts positively impacted our quarterly results. We are ahead of schedule on our previously announced plan to reduce our cost of goods sold by $3,000 to $4,000 per railcar by year end. As a result, we are now increasing our goal to exit the year on a run rate of $4,000 to $5,000 in savings per railcar."

Meyer concluded, "Despite soft industry dynamics, our railcar deliveries of 1,185 units showed improvement to both year-over-year and sequential period deliveries. Our quarterly order total of 1,450 railcars is down slightly compared to the second quarter of 2017 but increased compared to the first quarter of 2018. All 1,450 of the railcar orders received were for new railcars. Because of this, we are raising our full-year railcar delivery outlook range slightly from 4,000 to 4,300 railcars to 4,250 to 4,500 railcars for fiscal year 2018."

Second Quarter Results

  • Consolidated revenues were $66.7 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $118.7 million in the same quarter of 2017. The Company delivered 1,185 railcars in the second quarter of 2018, which included 368 new railcars, 514 rebuilt railcars and 303 leased railcars. This compares to 1,096 railcars delivered in the second quarter of 2017, all of which were new railcars.
  • The Company had a diversified backlog totaling 2,319 railcars at June 30, 2018, valued at approximately $190 million.
  • Consolidated operating loss for the second quarter of 2018 was $3.5 million compared to an operating loss of $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2017.
  • Net loss in the second quarter of 2018 was $2.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2017. 
  • Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted certificates of deposit were $86.9 million as of June 30, 2018, compared to $136.4 million as of December 31, 2017. The decrease in cash was primarily driven by Company funded deliveries of leased railcars into its short-term lease fleet and an increase in accounts receivable.  

Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call & Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2018 financial results. To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 288-8960, Confirmation Number 452079.  Interested parties are asked to dial in approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call. The live audio-only webcast can be accessed at:

Event URL: https://im.csgsystems.com/cgi-bin/confCast

Conference ID#: 452079

If you need technical assistance, call the toll-free AT&T Conference Casting Support Help Line at (888) 793-6118. Please note that the webcast is listen-only and webcast participants will not be able to participate in the question and answer portion of the conference call.  An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on August 2, 2018 until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on September 2, 2018.  To access the replay, please dial (800) 475-6701.  The replay pass code is 452079.  An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website within two days following the earnings call.

About FreightCar America, Inc.

FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures a wide range of railroad freight cars, supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its JAIX Leasing Company subsidiary. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including coal cars, bulk commodity cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars and boxcars. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Cherokee, Alabama; Danville, Illinois; Grand Island, Nebraska; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; Roanoke, Virginia; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to our expected financial performance and/or future business prospects, events and plans that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These potential risks and uncertainties include, among other things: risks relating to the Shoals facility, including the facility not meeting internal assumptions or expectations and unforeseen liabilities from Navistar; the cyclical nature of our business; adverse economic and market conditions; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum, and delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion, delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings by our customers; and the additional risk factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


 
FreightCar America, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
 June 30,December 31,
  2018  2017 
 (In thousands)
Assets  
Current assets  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents$    25,144 $    87,788 
Restricted certificates of deposit   5,452    5,720 
Marketable securities    56,353    42,917 
Accounts receivable, net   25,665    7,581 
Inventories, net   60,393    45,292 
Inventory on lease   37,778    5,550 
Other current assets   7,649    5,099 
Total current assets   218,434    199,947 
   
Property, plant and equipment, net   50,277    38,253 
  Railcars available for lease, net    24,384    23,434 
Goodwill   21,521    21,521 
Deferred income taxes, net   12,097    9,446 
Other long-term assets   3,160    3,303 
Total assets$    329,873 $    295,904 
   

 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity		  
Current liabilities  
Accounts and contractual payables$    38,600 $    23,329 
Accrued payroll and other employee costs   2,704    1,809 
Reserve for workers’ compensation   3,575    3,394 
Accrued warranty   9,238    8,062 
Customer deposits   3,362    362 
Deferred income state and local incentives, current   2,219    2,219 
Deferred rent, current   6,466    178 
Other current liabilities   1,348    964 
Total current liabilities   67,512     40,317 
Accrued pension costs   5,197    5,763 
Accrued postretirement benefits, less current portion   5,314    5,556 
Deferred income state and local incentives, long-term   8,051    9,161 
Deferred rent, long-term   18,703    2,988 
Accrued taxes and other long-term liabilities   399    387 
Total liabilities   105,176    64,172 
   
Stockholders’ equity  
Preferred stock   —      — 
Common stock   127    127 
Additional paid in capital   89,110    90,347 
Treasury stock, at cost   (9,685)   (12,555)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (7,495)   (7,567)
Retained earnings   152,640    161,380 
Total stockholders’ equity   224,697    231,732 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$    329,873 $    295,904 
 


 
FreightCar America, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
   2018  2017   2018  2017 
  (In thousands, except for share and per share data)
       
Revenues $  66,743 $ 118,672  $  149,716 $  258,208 
Cost of sales    61,904    113,428     145,473    243,158 
Gross profit    4,839    5,244     4,243    15,050 
Selling, general and administrative expenses    8,385    5,922     16,381    12,952 
Restructuring and impairment charges     —    369      —    1,726 
  Operating (loss) income    (3,546)   (1,047)    (12,138)   372 
       
Interest expense and deferred financing costs    (27)   (30)    (59)   (72)
Other income (expense)    588     184     969    (115)
(Loss) income before income taxes    (2,985)   (893)    (11,228)   185  
Income tax (benefit) provision    (649)   (445)    (2,488)   (5)
Net (loss) income    (2,336)$  (448)    (8,740)   190  
       
Net (loss) income per common share – basic $   (0.19 )$  (0.04) $  (0.70)$  0.02 
       
Net (loss) income per common share – diluted $   (0.19)$  (0.04) $  (0.70)$  0.02 
       
Weighted average common shares outstanding -      
basic    12,317,546     12,283,746     12,311,810    12,276,689 
       
Weighted average common shares outstanding -      
diluted     12,317,546    12,283,746     12,311,810    12,276,689 
       
Dividends declared per common share $   — $ 0.09  $  — $  0.18 
       


 
FreightCar America, Inc.
Segment Data
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
   2018  2017   2018  2017 
  (In thousands) (In thousands)
Revenues:      
Manufacturing $   63,051 $  116,067  $  142,784 $  253,807 
Corporate and Other    3,692    2,605     6,932    4,401 
   Consolidated revenues $  66,743 $  118,672   $  149,716 $  258,208 
       
Operating (loss) income:      
Manufacturing $   1,708 $  2,328   $   (2,108)$  9,577 
Corporate and Other     (5,254)   (3,375)     (10,030)   (9,205)
   Consolidated operating (loss) income $ (3,546)$  (1,047) $   (12,138)$  372 
 


 
FreightCar America, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
 
 Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2018  2017 
 (In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities  
Net (loss) income$   (8,740)$   190 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash
flows (used in) provided by operating activities: 		    
Net proceeds from Shoals transaction   2,655    — 
Depreciation and amortization   5,448    4,672 
Recognition of deferred income from state and local incentives   (1,110)   (1,109)
Gain on sale of railcars available for lease    38    — 
Deferred income taxes   (2,671)   (862)
Stock-based compensation recognized   1,751    371 
Other non-cash items, net   (211)   548 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:  
  Accounts receivable   (18,084)   8,364 
Inventories   (11,593)     23,388 
Inventory on lease   (32,228)   — 
Other assets   (1,697)    141 
Accounts and contractual payables   14,619    (5,772)
Accrued payroll and employee benefits   895    (1,255)
Income taxes receivable/payable    684    12,712 
Accrued warranty    1,176    (351)
Other liabilities    1,402    (243)
Accrued pension costs and accrued postretirement benefits   (736)   (61)
Net cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities    (48,402)    40,733 
   
Cash flows from investing activities  
   
Purchase of restricted certificates of deposit    (4,400)    (4,668)
Maturity of restricted certificates of deposit    4,668    2,084 
Purchase of securities held to maturity    (79,105)   (33,915)
Proceeds from maturity of securities     66,008    3,000 
Cost of railcars available for lease   (1,419)   — 
Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (476)   (445)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and railcars available for lease     600    119 
State and local incentives received     —    1,410 
Net cash flows used in investing activities     (14,124)   (32,415)
   
Cash flows from financing activities  
   
Employee stock settlement   (118)   (14)
Cash dividends paid to stockholders    —    (2,235)
Net cash flows used in financing activities   (118)   (2,249)
   
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents$    (62,644)$  6,069 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period$    87,788 $  96,110 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period$   25,144 $  102,179 
   


INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACTMatthew S. Kohnke
TELEPHONE(800) 458-2235
  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 320 M
EBIT 2018 -26,4 M
Net income 2018 -19,2 M
Finance 2018 61,6 M
Yield 2018 0,20%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 435,95
EV / Sales 2018 0,49x
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
Capitalization 218 M
