FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP
Fashion chain French Connection says close to turning business around

03/13/2018 | 10:53am CET
A person walks past a French Connection store in London, Britain

(Reuters) - British fashion chain French Connection Group Plc (>> French Connection Group) said it was close to returning to profit and disclosed it had been approached by an unnamed U.S. group about a potential takeover although talks did not lead to an offer.

(Reuters) - British fashion chain French Connection Group Plc said it was close to returning to profit and disclosed it had been approached by an unnamed U.S. group about a potential takeover although talks did not lead to an offer.

Shares in French Connection, which operates 116 outlets in Europe and North America, rose as much as 18.7 percent to 40 pence in morning trading.

"Our goal has been to return the group to profitability and I believe we are very close to achieving that aim, given the momentum that we are currently seeing within the business," Chief Executive Stephen Marks said.

French Connection said negotiations about a potential offer for the group had gone on for a number of months last year before they broke off.

Company founder Marks is the largest shareholder in the company, with a stake of around 41 percent. Mike Ashley's Sports Direct International holds a 27 percent stake.

Activist investor Gatemore Capital last March urged the loss-making company to split itself or spin off its Toast brand, among other options.

Gatemore sold its entire stake in July, saying it was not satisfied with the pace of change at the retailer.

French Connection reported a 0.8 percent increase in like-for-like sales at its stores and said the retail market in Britain remained "particularly challenging".

French Connection has been struggling to fend off competition from fast-fashion rivals such as ASOS Plc, Forever 21 and Inditex's (>> Inditex SA) Zara. It has closed stores and hired new management and design teams as it tries to turn the corner.

It closed 11 outlets over the year.

"While it is clear that the retail market in which we are operating in the UK is unlikely to improve in the near future, we have clear visibility on the benefits we will obtain from the ongoing portfolio rationalisation," Marks added.

Underlying operating loss for the year ended Jan. 31 came in at 0.6 million pounds ($833,400), compared with a loss of 3.7 million pounds in the prior year.

Revenue rose 0.5 percent to 154 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7199 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Keith Weir)

By Radhika Rukmangadhan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASOS PLC -1.34% 7524 Delayed Quote.13.57%
INDITEX SA 1.00% 24.31 End-of-day quote.-16.30%
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL 0.46% 368.9 Delayed Quote.-2.60%
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 152 M
EBIT 2018 -0,55 M
Net income 2018 -1,00 M
Finance 2018 11,3 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,70
EV / Sales 2018 0,14x
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
Capitalization 32,4 M
NameTitle
Stephen A. Marks Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil P. Williams Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Lee Williams Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Sarah Curran Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin A. K. W. Piggott Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP-5.07%45
INDITEX SA-16.30%93 411
KERING-1.55%60 236
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-5.64%42 698
ROSS STORES-4.76%29 429
ZALANDO7.29%14 470
