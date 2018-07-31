Freni Brembo : BREMBO CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF WINNING IN MOTOGP

PRESS RELEASE

Stezzano, Italy, 31st July 2018

BREMBO CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF WINNING IN MOTOGP

August 20,1978 marked the first victory in the 500CC Class of the two-wheeled World Championship with Brembo brakes. Today, after 40 years, Brembo counts 472 victories in 500/MotoGP and is the choice of 100% of the riders.

August 20th marks the 40th anniversary of Brembo's first victory in the premier class of the MotoGP World Championship. On August 20,1978 Virginio Ferrari, riding a Suzuki RG500 for the Gallina team, won the 500 class at the West German Grand Prix on the legendary 22.835 km Nürburgring circuit.

At that time, Brembo had just a 100 employees and the unofficial Suzuki driven by Virginio Ferrari, in what was the premier class, the "500cc Class", had Brembo 2-piston calipers 38 mm Gold Series, an axial pump Brembo 15.87 and 2 front discs, also Brembo, in 280 mm cast iron.

Today, Brembo has over 10,000 employees, the brake discs used in MotoGP are carbon also with rain conditions, and the victories accumulated in the 500/MotoGP class, as of July 30, 2018 are 472.

The last victory of a bike without Brembo brakes in the premier class of the world championship dates back to May 21, 1995. Notwithstanding Brembo brakes are not imposed by regulation, in the last 23 years all the best riders have always chosen Brembo brake systems, with the awareness that to go fast you also have to brake hard.

The rider who won the most with Brembo is Valentino Rossi. He posted 89 victories in the premier class, all with Brembo brake components. The rider from Pesaro has put its own seal to the victory number 200 (2002 Brazil GP) and 300 (2008 San Marino GP) of Brembo in the premier class, while the 100th win of Brembo was achieved thanks to Mick Doohan who, with 54 races won with Brembo brakes, ranks second in the amazing record of the Italian company. Just for the Australian, victim of a terrible accident in Assen in 1992 that had compromised the full functionality of his right leg, Brembo engineers conceived and built the thumb pump in order to overcome the disability of his right leg. A technical solution that has come back in vogue in recent years among MotoGP riders. Third Jorge Lorenzo, 46 victories, all with Brembo brakes.

As regards the manufacturers, Honda has raced to the greatest number of wins with Brembo brakes, 236. Next is Yamaha with 176 wins, Ducati with 42, Suzuki with 14, Cagiva with 3 and Sanvenero, small Italian team victorious at the French GP in 1982 with the Swiss Michel Frutschi with one.

Through continuous research focused on innovation and performance, often moving in the opposite direction compared to pre-established norms, Brembo has strengthened its role in supplying the best braking components to the competitors in the top rung of motorcycle racing.

There are numerous innovations that have been introduced by Brembo in the past four decades, from the monobloc caliper to the thumb pump, to radial braking systems and the use of carbondiscs for wet conditions. Since the 2016 season, one hundred percent of the riders in the queen class use exclusively Brembo brakes. An important recognition that leads us to look to the future with optimism and maintain the focus on innovation.

Riders who won at least a race in 500/MotoGP class with Brembo brakes RIDER NATIONALITY VICTORIES WITH BREMBO Valentino Rossi Italy 89 Mick Doohan Australia 54 Jorge Lorenzo Spain 46 Marc Marquez Spain 40 Casey Stoner Australia 38 Dani Pedrosa Spain 31 Eddie Lawson USA 26 Alex Criville Spain 16 Wayne Rainey USA 13 Max Biaggi Italy 13 Loris Capirossi Italy 9 Sete Gibernau Spain 9 Andrea Dovizioso Italy 9 Kenny Roberts JR USA 8 Luca Cadalora Italy 8 Alex Barros Brazil 6 Kenny Roberts USA 6 Marco Melandri Italy 5 Tadayuki Okada Japan 4 John Kocinski USA 4 Maverick Viñales Spain 4 Cal Crutchlow GB 3 Garry McCoy Australia 3 Norifumi Abe Japan 3 Nicky Hayden USA 3 Virginio Ferrari Italy 2 Carlos Checa Spain 2 Makoto Tamada Japan 2 Marco Lucchinelli Italy 1 Randy Mamola USA 1 Wayne Gardner Australia 1 Toni Elias Spain 1 Regis Laconi France 1 Michel Frutschi Switzerland 1 Jack Miller Australia 1 Daryl Beattie Australia 1 Ben Spies USA 1 Christian Sarron France 1 Troy Bayliss Australia 1 Tohru Ukawa Japan 1 Simon Crafar New Zealand 1 Alberto Puig Spain 1 Andrea Iannone Italy 1 Chris Vermeulen Australia 1

Constructors which won at least a race in 500/MotoGP class with Brembo brakes VICTORIES FOR CONSTRUCTORS N° WINNING RIDERS N° VICTORIES Cagiva 2 3 Ducati 6 42 Honda 24 236 Sanvenero 1 1 Suzuki 6 14 Yamaha 17 176

Nationality of riders who won at least a race in 500/MotoGP class with Brembo brakes VICTORIES FOR NATION N° WINNING RIDERS N° VICTORIES Australia 8 100 Brazil 1 6 France 2 2 GB 1 3 Japan 4 10 Italy 9 137 New Zealand 1 1 Spain 9 149 Switzerland 1 1 USA 8 63

Brembo SpA is the world leader and acknowledged innovator of disc brake technology for automotive vehicles. Brembo supplies high performance brake systems for the most important manufacturers of cars, commercial vehicles and motorbikes worldwide, as well as clutches and other components for racing. Brembo is also a leader in the racing sector and has won more than 300 championships. Today the company operates in 15 countries on 3 continents, with 25 production and business sites, and a pool of over 9.000 employees, about 10% of whom are engineers and product specialists active in the R&D. 2017 turnover is € 2,463.6 million (12.31.2017). Brembo is the owner of the Brembo, Breco, AP, Bybre, and

Marchesini brands and operates through the AP Racing brand.