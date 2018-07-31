Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Freni Brembo SpA    BRE   IT0005252728

FRENI BREMBO SPA (BRE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Freni Brembo : BREMBO CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF WINNING IN MOTOGP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 06:13pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Stezzano, Italy, 31st July 2018

BREMBO CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF WINNING IN MOTOGP

August 20,1978 marked the first victory in the 500CC Class of the two-wheeled World Championship with Brembo brakes. Today, after 40 years, Brembo counts 472 victories in 500/MotoGP and is the choice of 100% of the riders.

August 20th marks the 40th anniversary of Brembo's first victory in the premier class of the MotoGP World Championship. On August 20,1978 Virginio Ferrari, riding a Suzuki RG500 for the Gallina team, won the 500 class at the West German Grand Prix on the legendary 22.835 km Nürburgring circuit.

At that time, Brembo had just a 100 employees and the unofficial Suzuki driven by Virginio Ferrari, in what was the premier class, the "500cc Class", had Brembo 2-piston calipers 38 mm Gold Series, an axial pump Brembo 15.87 and 2 front discs, also Brembo, in 280 mm cast iron.

Today, Brembo has over 10,000 employees, the brake discs used in MotoGP are carbon also with rain conditions, and the victories accumulated in the 500/MotoGP class, as of July 30, 2018 are 472.

The last victory of a bike without Brembo brakes in the premier class of the world championship dates back to May 21, 1995. Notwithstanding Brembo brakes are not imposed by regulation, in the last 23 years all the best riders have always chosen Brembo brake systems, with the awareness that to go fast you also have to brake hard.

The rider who won the most with Brembo is Valentino Rossi. He posted 89 victories in the premier class, all with Brembo brake components. The rider from Pesaro has put its own seal to the victory number 200 (2002 Brazil GP) and 300 (2008 San Marino GP) of Brembo in the premier class, while the 100th win of Brembo was achieved thanks to Mick Doohan who, with 54 races won with Brembo brakes, ranks second in the amazing record of the Italian company. Just for the Australian, victim of a terrible accident in Assen in 1992 that had compromised the full functionality of his right leg, Brembo engineers conceived and built the thumb pump in order to overcome the disability of his right leg. A technical solution that has come back in vogue in recent years among MotoGP riders. Third Jorge Lorenzo, 46 victories, all with Brembo brakes.

As regards the manufacturers, Honda has raced to the greatest number of wins with Brembo brakes, 236. Next is Yamaha with 176 wins, Ducati with 42, Suzuki with 14, Cagiva with 3 and Sanvenero, small Italian team victorious at the French GP in 1982 with the Swiss Michel Frutschi with one.

Through continuous research focused on innovation and performance, often moving in the opposite direction compared to pre-established norms, Brembo has strengthened its role in supplying the best braking components to the competitors in the top rung of motorcycle racing.

There are numerous innovations that have been introduced by Brembo in the past four decades, from the monobloc caliper to the thumb pump, to radial braking systems and the use of carbondiscs for wet conditions. Since the 2016 season, one hundred percent of the riders in the queen class use exclusively Brembo brakes. An important recognition that leads us to look to the future with optimism and maintain the focus on innovation.

Riders who won at least a race in 500/MotoGP class with

Brembo brakes

RIDER

NATIONALITY

VICTORIES WITH

BREMBO

Valentino Rossi

Italy

89

Mick Doohan

Australia

54

Jorge Lorenzo

Spain

46

Marc Marquez

Spain

40

Casey Stoner

Australia

38

Dani Pedrosa

Spain

31

Eddie Lawson

USA

26

Alex Criville

Spain

16

Wayne Rainey

USA

13

Max Biaggi

Italy

13

Loris Capirossi

Italy

9

Sete Gibernau

Spain

9

Andrea Dovizioso

Italy

9

Kenny Roberts

JR

USA

8

Luca Cadalora

Italy

8

Alex Barros

Brazil

6

Kenny Roberts

USA

6

Marco Melandri

Italy

5

Tadayuki Okada

Japan

4

John Kocinski

USA

4

Maverick Viñales

Spain

4

Cal Crutchlow

GB

3

Garry McCoy

Australia

3

Norifumi Abe

Japan

3

Nicky Hayden

USA

3

Virginio Ferrari

Italy

2

Carlos Checa

Spain

2

Makoto Tamada

Japan

2

Marco Lucchinelli

Italy

1

Randy Mamola

USA

1

Wayne Gardner

Australia

1

Toni Elias

Spain

1

Regis Laconi

France

1

Michel Frutschi

Switzerland

1

Jack Miller

Australia

1

Daryl Beattie

Australia

1

Ben Spies

USA

1

Christian Sarron

France

1

Troy Bayliss

Australia

1

Tohru Ukawa

Japan

1

Simon Crafar

New Zealand

1

Alberto Puig

Spain

1

Andrea Iannone

Italy

1

Chris Vermeulen

Australia

1

Constructors which won at least a race in 500/MotoGP class with Brembo brakes

VICTORIES FOR CONSTRUCTORS

N° WINNING RIDERS

N° VICTORIES

Cagiva

2

3

Ducati

6

42

Honda

24

236

Sanvenero

1

1

Suzuki

6

14

Yamaha

17

176

Nationality of riders who won at least a race in 500/MotoGP class with Brembo brakes

VICTORIES FOR NATION

N° WINNING RIDERS

N° VICTORIES

Australia

8

100

Brazil

1

6

France

2

2

GB

1

3

Japan

4

10

Italy

9

137

New Zealand

1

1

Spain

9

149

Switzerland

1

1

USA

8

63

About Brembo SpA

Brembo SpA is the world leader and acknowledged innovator of disc brake technology for automotive vehicles. Brembo supplies high performance brake systems for the most important manufacturers of cars, commercial vehicles and motorbikes worldwide, as well as clutches and other components for racing. Brembo is also a leader in the racing sector and has won more than 300 championships. Today the company operates in 15 countries on 3 continents, with 25 production and business sites, and a pool of over 9.000 employees, about 10% of whom are engineers and product specialists active in the R&D. 2017 turnover is € 2,463.6 million (12.31.2017). Brembo is the owner of the Brembo, Breco, AP, Bybre, and

Marchesini brands and operates through the AP Racing brand.

Daniele Bettini

Serena Zunino

Brembo Motorsport Media Relations

Motorsport Media Relations Consultant

Tel: +39.035.6055183

Mob.: +39.349.16131561

@: [email protected]

@: [email protected]

Disclaimer

Brembo S.p.A. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 16:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRENI BREMBO SPA
06:13pFRENI BREMBO : Brembo celebrates 40 years of winning in motogp
PU
07/26FRENI BREMBO : Patent Issued for Ventilated Brake Disc (USPTO 10024377)
AQ
06/13INCREDIBLE POSSIBILITIES OF AUTONOMO : Key players profiled in this Report are: ..
AQ
06/03GT86 NEWBIE OUT OF THE BLUE : MOTORING WITH LEE GIBSON DRIVETIME You'll struggle..
AQ
05/31FRENI BREMBO : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Locking Device of an Elec..
AQ
05/21FRENI BREMBO SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/18CAR COVERS MARKET TRENDS, RESEARCH, : QY Reports Added “Car Covers market..
AQ
05/04FRENI BREMBO : Why your car brakes are suddenly a fashion statement
AQ
05/03FRENI BREMBO : Patent Issued for Floating Calliper for Disc Brake (USPTO 9951832..
AQ
05/03FRENI BREMBO SPA : quaterly earnings release
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017BREMBO SPA CURNEO ORD 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Buy Brembo For Growth 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 656 M
EBIT 2018 367 M
Net income 2018 282 M
Debt 2018 151 M
Yield 2018 2,01%
P/E ratio 2018 13,69
P/E ratio 2019 12,59
EV / Sales 2018 1,53x
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
Capitalization 3 919 M
Chart FRENI BREMBO SPA
Duration : Period :
Freni Brembo SpA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRENI BREMBO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,0 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Abbati Marescotti Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Alberto Bombassei Chairman
Giorgio Ascanelli Chief Technical Officer
Cristina Bombassei Executive Director
Matteo Tiraboschi Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRENI BREMBO SPA-7.89%4 590
HANON SYSTEMS--.--%5 268
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD-41.54%3 307
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.-11.85%2 447
ZHEJIANG WANLIYANG CO LTD--.--%1 869
ALPINE ELECTRONICS INC4.84%1 535
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.