Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Frequency Electronics, Inc.    FEIM

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces it will be Presenting at the 20th Annual Needham Growth Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2018 | 06:02pm CET

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) reported that it will present a company overview at the 20th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York on Thursday, January 18 at 4:50PM EST.  This presentation will be available over the Internet via live webcast.

The webcast may be accessed via Frequency’s Investors home page at http://ir.freqelec.com/.  A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conference.

About Frequency Electronics 
Frequency Electronics, Inc. is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency control and synchronization products for space and terrestrial applications.  Frequency’s products are used in commercial and government satellite payloads and in other government and military programs including; C4ISR, EW systems, missiles, UAVs, aircraft, GPS, secure communications, as well as in energy exploration, wireline and wireless communication networks.  Frequency has received over 100 awards of excellence for achievements in providing high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs.  The Company invests significant resources in research and development and strategic acquisitions world-wide to expand its capabilities and markets. 

Frequency’s Mission Statement: “Our mission is to provide precision time and low phase noise frequency generation systems from 1 Hz to 46 GHz, for space and other challenging environments.”

Subsidiaries and Affiliates: FEI-Zyfer provides GPS and secure timing ("SAASM") capabilities for critical military and commercial applications; FEI-Elcom Tech provides sub-systems for the Electronic Warfare (“EW”) markets and added resources for state-of-the-art RF microwave products, FEI-Asia provides cost effective manufacturing capabilities.  Frequency's Morion affiliate supplies high-quality, cost effective oscillators and components.  Additional information is available on the Company’s website: www.frequencyelectronics.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: 
The Statements in this press release regarding the future constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.  Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, inability to integrate operations and personnel, actions by significant customers or competitors, general domestic and international economic conditions, consumer spending trends, reliance on key customers, continued acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, competitive factors, new products and technological changes, product prices and raw material costs, dependence upon third-party vendors, competitive developments, changes in manufacturing and transportation costs, the availability of capital, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

Contact information: Martin B. Bloch, President and CEO:
Telephone:  (516) 794-4500    WEBSITE: www.frequencyelectronics.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS, INC
06:02p Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces it will be Presenting at the 20th Annua..
01/01 INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY FREQUENCY E : FEIM) – Director Bought 1,500 share..
2017 FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
2017 FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS : reports 2Q loss
2017 Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results
2017 FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES 2ND : Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at 4:30 PM ..
2017 FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES 2ND : Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at 4:30 PM ..
2017 FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS, INC. (NASDAQ : FEIM) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors ..
2017 FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC. : Appoints Largest Shareholder to Board of Directors
2017 FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Frequency Electronics' (FEIM) CEO Martin Bloch on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings ..
2017 Frequency Electronics reports Q2 results
2017 Frequency Electronics appoints largest shareholder to board
2017 Frequency Electronics' (FEIM) CEO Martin Bloch on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings ..
2017 Frequency Electronics reports Q1 results
Chart FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS, INC
Duration : Period :
Frequency Electronics, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | FEIM | US3580101067 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
Martin B. Bloch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joel H. Girsky Chairman
Stanton D. Sloane Chief Operating Officer & Director
Steven L. Bernstein Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Richard Schwartz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS, INC.-0.01%82
FLEX LTD3.06%9 787
O-FILM TECH CO LTD--.--%8 655
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED2.85%6 612
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.5.53%5 737
UNIVERSAL SCIENTFC INDUSTRL SHNGH CO LTD-2.41%5 162
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.