Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces it will be Presenting at the 20th Annual Needham Growth Conference

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) reported that it will present a company overview at the 20th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York on Thursday, January 18 at 4:50PM EST. This presentation will be available over the Internet via live webcast.



The webcast may be accessed via Frequency’s Investors home page at http://ir.freqelec.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conference.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc. is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency control and synchronization products for space and terrestrial applications. Frequency’s products are used in commercial and government satellite payloads and in other government and military programs including; C4ISR, EW systems, missiles, UAVs, aircraft, GPS, secure communications, as well as in energy exploration, wireline and wireless communication networks. Frequency has received over 100 awards of excellence for achievements in providing high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs. The Company invests significant resources in research and development and strategic acquisitions world-wide to expand its capabilities and markets.

Frequency’s Mission Statement: “Our mission is to provide precision time and low phase noise frequency generation systems from 1 Hz to 46 GHz, for space and other challenging environments.”

Subsidiaries and Affiliates: FEI-Zyfer provides GPS and secure timing ("SAASM") capabilities for critical military and commercial applications; FEI-Elcom Tech provides sub-systems for the Electronic Warfare (“EW”) markets and added resources for state-of-the-art RF microwave products, FEI-Asia provides cost effective manufacturing capabilities. Frequency's Morion affiliate supplies high-quality, cost effective oscillators and components. Additional information is available on the Company’s website: www.frequencyelectronics.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

