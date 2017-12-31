Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
12/31/2017 | 08:05am CET
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement
31.12.2017 / 08:00
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
X
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG)
31.12.2017
Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
554710473
