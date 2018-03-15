Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 23, 2018 German: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/news-publikationen/finanzberichte/ Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 23, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 23, 2018 German: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/news-publikationen/finanzberichte/ English: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/news-publications/financial-reports/ Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2018 German: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/news-publikationen/finanzberichte/ English: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/news-publications/financial-reports/

