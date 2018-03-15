Log in
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE (FME)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/15/2018 | 01:30pm CET

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.03.2018 / 13:28
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 23, 2018 German: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/news-publikationen/finanzberichte/

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 23, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 23, 2018 German: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/news-publikationen/finanzberichte/ English: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/news-publications/financial-reports/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2018 German: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/news-publikationen/finanzberichte/ English: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/news-publications/financial-reports/


15.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

664593  15.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=664593&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
