News Summary

Fresenius Medical Care : achieves preclinical milestone in its regenerative medicine program for chronic kidney disease

07/30/2018 | 11:57am CEST

Press Release

Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest provider of dialysis products and services, announced today that its subsidiary Unicyte AG has achieved a key preclinical milestone in its regenerative medicine program for chronic kidney disease. The company was able to confirm a disease modifying potential for its proprietary nano-Extracellular Vesicles ('nEVs' are stem cell-derived particles that support communication between cells) in a second preclinical model of chronic kidney disease.

When administered to mice with fast progressing kidney disease, Unicyte's nEVs prevented renal fibrosis, a hallmark of chronic kidney disease. In particular, nEVs significantly reduced interstitial fibrosis and tubular necrosis while also inhibiting infiltration of various cells. This resulted in near-to-normal recovery of kidney function. The study conducted in collaboration with Prof. Giovanni Camussi of the University of Turin, Italy, has been accepted for publication in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers of Immunology (https://doi.org/10.3389/fimmu.2018.01639).

These new results support previous findings in a preclinical model of slowly progressing kidney disease (diabetic nephropathy), a major pathology that often leads to end-stage renal disease. Combined results of these studies demonstrate the efficacy and the underlying mechanism of action of nEVs in preventing renal fibrosis and subsequent progression to end-stage renal disease. Unicyte will continue the preclinical and clinical development of its proprietary nEVs for treatment of chronic and acute kidney diseases.

Dr. Olaf Schermeier, Fresenius Medical Care's CEO for Global Research and Development, said: 'We are very excited about the progress we have made with our research and development activities over the last 30 months since we have established Unicyte. Based on these achievements, Unicyte will continue to explore the potential of nEVs for the treatment of patients in pre-dialysis stages of chronic kidney disease.'

Prof. Giovanni Camussi, Professor Emeritus at the University of Turin and Member of Unicyte's Scientific Advisory Board, said, 'nEVs are a promising regenerative medicine technology platform. Our aim is to develop new and better treatment options for severely and chronically ill patients over time. Achieving this preclinical milestone represents an important step towards testing nEVs in the clinical setting.'

With multiple therapeutic programs at the clinical and preclinical stage, Unicyte has established a broad pipeline in kidney and liver diseases, diabetes and oncology. The company is seeking strategic partnerships for its non-renal programs.

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's largest provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.2 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,790 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for 322,253 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with its core business, the company provides related medical services in the field of Care Coordination. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

Unicyte AG is a regenerative medicine company with a focus on kidney & liver disorders, diabetes and oncology. Unicyte evolved from a long-term research collaboration of Italy's University of Turin and Fresenius Medical Care. Unicyte is headquarted in Oberdorf NW, Switzerland, and is an independent affiliate of Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases.

For more information visit the company's website at www.unicyte.ch.

Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Disclaimer

FMC - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 09:56:00 UTC
