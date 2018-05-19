FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. - FRPT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into Freshpet, Inc. (NasdaqGM:
FRPT).
On November 11, 2015, the Company reported its financial results for Q3
2015 ending September 30, 2015, including a loss of $0.05 per share,
lowered guidance for the year, and approximately $2.4 million in lost
sales - a stark contradiction to the company’s statements earlier in the
year wherein it assured investors that its financial outlook and
guidance for 2015 was on track.
Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a
securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose
material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws. The complaint alleges that the Company failed to
disclose numerous complications with its customers that it knew would
have a significant negative impact on earnings. Recently, the court in
that case denied the Company’s motion to dismiss, allowing the case to
move forward.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Freshpet’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to Freshpet’s shareholders or
otherwise violated state or federal laws.
If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or
have been a long-term holder of Freshpet shares and would like to
discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you,
call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis
Kahn ([email protected]),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-frpt/
to learn more.
