FRESHPET INC (FRPT)
Freshpet : RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc.

03/10/2018 | 01:16am CET

BERWYN, Pa., March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. has commenced an investigation into potential securities law violations by certain officers of Freshpet, Inc. ("Freshpet" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FRPT).

If you purchased shares of Freshpet and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

Our investigation concerns the timeframe between April 1, 2015 and November 11, 2015.  During this timeperiod, Freshpet officials continually assured investors that the company was on track to meet its 2015 outlook and fiscal guidance despite knowing as early as April 2015 that installation of the company's branded refrigerators would likely be delayed or removed from several of the company's retail partner locations. On November 11, 2015, after Freshpet's stock increased upwards of 30% in the previous months based on the company's statements, Freshpet finally lowered its guidance and admitted to approximately $2.4 million in lost sales. On this news, Freshpet's stock fell over 25%. On January 12, 2018, the Honorable Madeline Cox Arleo of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey denied Freshpet's motion to dismiss, paving the way for litigation to proceed.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C.  (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at [email protected] or click here.   For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT: RM LAW, P.C.
Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire
1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300
Berwyn, PA 19312
484-324-6800
844-291-9299
[email protected] 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-investigation-of-freshpet-inc-300611722.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2018
