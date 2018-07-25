Log in
Fresnillo : 2Q Silver, Gold Production Rises

07/25/2018 | 08:50am CEST

By Oliver Griffin

Fresnillo PLC (FRES.LN) said Wednesday that gold production in the second quarter rose from the year-earlier period and that it has marginally upgraded output guidance for the year.

The Mexico-based mining company said gold production rose to 233,841 ounces in the three months ended June 30 from 231,458 ounces in the year-earlier period, due to higher ore grades.

Compared with the second quarter of 2017, silver production rose 5.7% to 15.3 million ounces from 14.5 million ounces, Fresnillo said. The company said silver output increased due to the starting up of second-phase operations at its San Julian mine.

The company raised its total gold production guidance for the year to a range of 870,000 ounces to 900,000 ounces, but lowered its forecast for silver output to 64.5 million ounce to 67.5 million ounces.

Write to Oliver Griffin at [email protected]

