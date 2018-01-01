Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Frontier Communications Corp    FTR

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Frontier Communications : Cox Media Group Removes KIRO-TV from Frontier Communications' Seattle FiOS Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2018 | 02:29pm CET

January 1, 2018

Cox demanding untenable rate increase of 80 percent over three-year contract

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Frontier Communications FiOS customers in the Seattle area have lost access to KIRO-TV programming as Frontier refuses to agree to Cox Media Group's demands for large fee increases of more than 80 percent over the next three-year contract period. Frontier customers no longer have access to CBS, Get TV, and Laff TV in their programming selection in the Seattle area.

'Cox's bullying and heavy-handed blackout tactics hurt consumers,' said Steve Ward, Frontier Senior Vice President Video Technology and Content. 'Their demands for an outrageous price increase would have to be passed on to customers in the form of higher monthly service rates. It's time for Cox to agree to a fair and reasonable solution.'

Frontier will continue its efforts to reach a fair and reasonable agreement so Cox will restore programming as quickly as possible.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) is a leader in providing communications services to urban, suburban, and rural communities in 29 states. Frontier offers a variety of services to residential customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com.

View source version on businesswire.com : http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180101005052/en/

Frontier Communications CorporationChristy Reap, 202-309-9362
[email protected]

Source: Frontier Communications Corporation

News Provided by Acquire Media

Close window | Back to top

Frontier Communications Corporation published this content on 01 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2018 13:29:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CO
02:29p FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS : Cox Media Group Removes KIRO-TV from Frontier Communic..
02:22p FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS : Cox Media Group Removes KIRO-TV from Frontier Communic..
2017 CENTURYLINK : FCC Auction to Boost CenturyLink, Frontier Rural Broadband Efforts
2017 FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
2017 FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS : to Release Fourth-Quarter 2017 Results and Host Call
2017 FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS : Continues to Deploy Rural Broadband Ahead of Schedule,..
2017 FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS : Offers CAF Deployment Update
2017 FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS : donates
2017 FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS : Continues to Deploy Rural Broadband Ahead of Schedule,..
2017 FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS : School Spirit Shines in Videos Submitted in Frontier C..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Undervalued, Or Value Trap?
2017 NRG, Align Tech top year-end S&P 500; Frontier brings up the rear
2017 A 2017 Year-End Portfolio Of Bounce Candidates Expected To Outperform In Janu..
2017 U.S. HIGH-YIELD MARKET OUTLOOK : Week Ending December 22, 2017
2017 GETTING READY FOR 2018 : Position Your Portfolio Accordingly And Pick The Right ..
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 9 122 M
EBIT 2017 858 M
Net income 2017 -1 010 M
Debt 2017 17 830 M
Yield 2017 45,1%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 2,01x
EV / Sales 2018 2,10x
Capitalization 530 M
Chart FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CO
Duration : Period :
Frontier Communications Co Technical Analysis Chart | FTR | US35906A3068 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 13,3 $
Spread / Average Target 97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel J. McCarthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pamela D. A. Reeve Chairman
R. Perley McBride Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steve Gable Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Leroy T. Barnes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP-86.67%536
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.84%217 965
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP0.00%98 606
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-9.54%84 302
TELEFONICA-7.88%50 799
ORANGE0.28%46 064
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.