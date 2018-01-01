Frontier Communications : Cox Media Group Removes KIRO-TV from Frontier Communications’ Seattle FiOS Customers

Cox demanding untenable rate increase of 80 percent over three-year contract

Frontier Communications FiOS customers in the Seattle area have lost access to KIRO-TV programming as Frontier refuses to agree to Cox Media Group’s demands for large fee increases of more than 80 percent over the next three-year contract period. Frontier customers no longer have access to CBS, Get TV, and Laff TV in their programming selection in the Seattle area.

“Cox’s bullying and heavy-handed blackout tactics hurt consumers,” said Steve Ward, Frontier Senior Vice President Video Technology and Content. “Their demands for an outrageous price increase would have to be passed on to customers in the form of higher monthly service rates. It’s time for Cox to agree to a fair and reasonable solution.”

Frontier will continue its efforts to reach a fair and reasonable agreement so Cox will restore programming as quickly as possible.

