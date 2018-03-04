Frontier Communications : and CWA West Virginia Contract Expires

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) today announced the
company’s contract with CWA Local 142, covering approximately 1,400
employees in West Virginia and Ashburn, Virginia expired at midnight on
March 3, 2018. The company and the CWA have not been able to reach an
agreement. Frontier will continue to provide the company’s West Virginia
customers with quality customer service. Frontier’s goal is an agreement
that is fair to all; one that enables employees to continue enjoying
very generous wages and benefits while providing outstanding service to
the company’s customers.
“We want our customers to know they are our top priority,” said Greg
Stephens, Senior Vice-President, Midwest Region, Frontier
Communications. "Frontier is proud to be one of the top employers in the
state, average annual wages for union employees exceed $64,500, and more
than half of all union employees earn more than $75,000 per year.
Including employee benefits, the Company’s average employee cost per CWA
member is more than $100,000. We would like to continue to engage in
constructive contract negotiations with CWA and resolve this matter
quickly.”
Residential customers with service questions may call 800-921-8101.
Business customers with service questions may call 800-921-8102.
Customers may also access Frontier’s Help Center www.frontier.com
to manage their accounts.
