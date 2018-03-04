Frontier Communications : and CWA West Virginia Contract Expires

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) today announced the company’s contract with CWA Local 142, covering approximately 1,400 employees in West Virginia and Ashburn, Virginia expired at midnight on March 3, 2018. The company and the CWA have not been able to reach an agreement. Frontier will continue to provide the company’s West Virginia customers with quality customer service. Frontier’s goal is an agreement that is fair to all; one that enables employees to continue enjoying very generous wages and benefits while providing outstanding service to the company’s customers.

“We want our customers to know they are our top priority,” said Greg Stephens, Senior Vice-President, Midwest Region, Frontier Communications. "Frontier is proud to be one of the top employers in the state, average annual wages for union employees exceed $64,500, and more than half of all union employees earn more than $75,000 per year. Including employee benefits, the Company’s average employee cost per CWA member is more than $100,000. We would like to continue to engage in constructive contract negotiations with CWA and resolve this matter quickly.”

Residential customers with service questions may call 800-921-8101. Business customers with service questions may call 800-921-8102. Customers may also access Frontier’s Help Center www.frontier.com to manage their accounts.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) is a leader in providing communications services to urban, suburban, and rural communities in 29 states.

