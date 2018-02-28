Log in
FRONTLINE LTD. (FRO)
12:01pFRONTLINE : reports 4Q loss
AQ
08:31aFRONTLINE : FRO - Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results
GL
08:31aFRO - Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results
GL
Frontline Ltd. : to Host Earnings Call

02/28/2018 | 01:38pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2018 / Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on February 28, 2018, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/1612.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Latest news on FRONTLINE LTD.
02/20FRONTLINE : FRO - Invitation to Q4 2017 Results Conference Call and Webcast
GL
2017FRONTLINE : FRO - Q3 2017 Presentation
GL
2017FRONTLINE LTD. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
2017FRONTLINE : reports 3Q loss
AQ
2017FRONTLINE : FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2017 Results
GL
2017FRONTLINE : FRO - Invitation to Q3 2017 Results Conference Call and Webcast
GL
News from SeekingAlpha
05:12aFrontline beats by $0.11, beats on revenue 
02/27Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
02/26CRUDE TANKER MARKET UPDATE : Focus On VLCCs 
02/14ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : My January 88-Stock Portfolio Review 
02/14SHIPPING'S 2020 SULFUR CAP : A Popular Question Is Answered 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 458 M
EBIT 2017 47,1 M
Net income 2017 -26,4 M
Debt 2017 1 790 M
Yield 2017 4,07%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 5,46x
EV / Sales 2018 5,69x
Capitalization 708 M
Technical analysis trends FRONTLINE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,48 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Hvide Macleod Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Fredriksen Chairman & President
Inger Marie Klemp Chief Financial Officer
Olav Eikrem Technical Director
Georgina E. Sousa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRONTLINE LTD.-12.28%708
ENBRIDGE INC-14.71%55 840
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-2.98%55 164
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION-6.03%39 535
KINDER MORGAN INC-7.80%36 709
MPLX LP-2.09%28 306
