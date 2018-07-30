FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon Lead Who’s Who Legal Consulting Experts Guide for Third Consecutive Year
07/30/2018 | 01:31pm CEST
WASHINGTON, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm and its Compass Lexecon subsidiary have been recognized in the third edition of
Who’s Who Legal: Consulting Experts, leading the guide of global professionals who specialize in economic, forensic and litigation and transactional services for the third year in a row.
FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had 144 professionals recognized, more than twice as many as the next firm and an increase over the 129 professionals listed in the 2017 edition. These experts represent the firm’s
Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Economic Consulting, Forensic & Litigation Consulting and Technology segments and hail from 18 countries around the world.
In addition, FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had 21 professionals recognized in the
Who’s Who Legal: Consulting Experts guide as Global Elite Thought Leaders in their fields, up from 10 in 2017. These professionals represent the top 2 percent of all nominees and received the highest number of recommendations from peers, corporate counsel and other market sources during the 2018 research period.
“With twice as many experts listed as the next closest firm, it is gratifying to see that our commitment to attract and develop the best talent is being recognized by the market,” said
Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting. “What is most powerful about our company, and perhaps the most exciting, is the strength of our people and the number and quality of clients who are entrusting their most high-stakes issues to our teams.”
The FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon experts were honored in the following categories:
Construction – Quantum & Delay Mike Allen, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Hong Kong William Berkowitz, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Great Neck Michael Cross, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — London Garry Crossley, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — Singapore* Alastair Farr, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — London Paul Ficca, FTI Consulting, Global Segment Leader, Forensic & Litigation Consulting — Seattle Juliette Fortin, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — Paris Neil Gaudion, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Atlanta Thomas Hofbauer, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Munich Christopher Larkin, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Toronto* Patrick McGeehin, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Rockville* Graham McNeill, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Hong Kong David Murphy, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Dubai Robert Poole, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — Toronto Stephen Rae, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Perth Douglas Saporito, FTI Consulting, Associate Director — São Paulo James Taylor, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — Singapore
Construction – Quantum & Delay – Future Leaders Fook Thim Chan, FTI Consulting, Director — Singapore Robert Gemmell, FTI Consulting, Director — Brisbane Adrian Kong, FTI Consulting, Associate Director — Singapore Thierry Linares, FTI Consulting, Senior Director — Paris
Digital & Data – Data and E-Discovery Experts Sonia Cheng, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — London Brett Clapp, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Hong Kong Craig Earnshaw, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London* Veeral Gosalia, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Washington, D.C. Brett Harrison, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — Washington, D.C. Christopher Hatfield, FTI Consulting, Senior Director — London Michael Katz, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Oakland Paul Prior, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — Dublin Daniel Roffman, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Washington, D.C. Ian Smith, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — London David Turner, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Washington, D.C.
Digital & Data – Digital Forensic Experts Brett Clapp, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Hong Kong* Craig Earnshaw, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London* Veeral Gosalia, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Washington, D.C. Andrew Kennell, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London Todd Lester, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Austin Ian Smith, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — London
Digital Forensics – Future Leaders
Economics – Competition Economists Enrique Andreu, Compass Lexecon, Senior Vice President — Brussels Jonathan Baker, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Washington, D.C. Gustavo Bamberger, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Chicago Aleksandra Boutin, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Brussels Xavier Boutin, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Brussels Dennis Carlton, Compass Lexecon, Senior Managing Director — Washington, D.C.* Mary Coleman, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Boston Justin Coombs, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — London Lorenzo Coppi, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — London Miguel de la Mano, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Brussels* Neil Dryden, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — London* Kirsten Edwards-Warren, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — London Kenneth Elzinga, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Princeton Richard Gilbert, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Oakland Margaret Guerin-Calvert, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Washington, D.C. Urs Haegler, Compass Lexecon, Vice President — London Mark Israel, Compass Lexecon, Senior Managing Director — Washington, D.C. Joseph Kalt, Compass Lexecon, Senior Economist — Boston Michael Katz, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Oakland Bryan Keating, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Washington, D.C. Benjamin Klein, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Los Angeles Thilo Klein, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — London William Landes, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Chicago Andres Lerner, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Los Angeles Susan Manning, Compass Lexecon, Senior Vice President — Washington, D.C. Boaz Moselle, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — London Daniel O’Brien, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Washington, D.C. Janusz Ordover, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Washington, D.C.* Jonathan Orszag, Compass Lexecon, Senior Managing Director — Washington, D.C.* Jorge Padilla, Compass Lexecon, Senior Managing Director — Madrid* Alejandro Requejo, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Madrid Andrew Rosenfield, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Chicago Daniel Rubinfeld, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Oakland Pekka Sääskilahti, Compass Lexecon, Senior Vice President — Helsinki Marius Schwartz, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Washington, D.C. David Sevy, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Paris Pablo Spiller, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — New York Nadine Watson, Compass Lexecon, Senior Vice President — Madrid Robert Willig, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Washington, D.C. Elena Zoido, Compass Lexecon, Senior Vice President — Madrid
Economics – Competition Economists – Future Leaders Andy Parkinson, Compass Lexecon, Vice President — London Loren Smith, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Washington, D.C.
Financial Advisory and Valuation – Quantum of Damages Manuel Abdala, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Washington, D.C.* Mike Allen, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Hong Kong* David Ashton, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London Mark Bezant, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London* Joseph Cavicchi, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Boston Matthias Cazier-Darmois, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — Paris Justin Coombs, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — London Lorenzo Coppi, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — London Kevin Dages, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Chicago Santiago Dellepiane, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — New York Neil Dryden, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — London Richard Edwards, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London Paul Ficca, FTI Consulting, Global Segment Leader, Forensic & Litigation Consulting — Seattle Daniel Fischel, Compass Lexecon, Chairman and President — Chicago Juliette Fortin, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — Paris Greg Harman, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London Steve Harris, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — London Richard Hayler, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Singapore Eric Henson, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Boston Basil Imburgia, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — New York Mark Israel, Compass Lexecon, Senior Managing Director — Washington, D.C. Joseph Kalt, Compass Lexecon, Senior Economist — Boston Jeff Litvak, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Chicago Pablo López Zadicoff, Compass Lexecon, Senior Vice President — Washington, D.C. Stephen Makowka, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Boston Noel Matthews, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London Graham McNeill, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Hong Kong Meloria Meschi, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London Chris Milburn, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — Toronto Neal Mizrahi, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — Toronto Boaz Moselle, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — London* Miguel Nakhle, Compass Lexecon, Senior Vice President — Houston James Nicholson, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Paris Jonathan Orszag, Compass Lexecon, Senior Managing Director — Washington, D.C. Chris Osborne, FTI Consulting, Affiliate — London Jorge Padilla, Compass Lexecon, Senior Managing Director — Madrid Mike Pilgrem, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London Alejandro Requejo, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Madrid Howard Rosen, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Toronto* Jon Rowell, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Hong Kong Michael Salve, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — New York Marcelo Schoeters, Compass Lexecon, Senior Vice President — Buenos Aires James Searby, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Washington, D.C. David Sevy, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Paris Pablo Spiller, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — New York* Kenneth Stern, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — New York Greig Taylor, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — New York Navin Waghe, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London Dawna Wright, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Melbourne Andrew Wynn, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London Sebastian Zuccon, Compass Lexecon, Senior Vice President — Buenos Aires
Quantum of Damages – Future Leaders
Financial Advisory and Valuation – Restructuring & Insolvency Experts John Batchelor, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Hong Kong Ken Fung, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Hong Kong Simon Granger, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London* Chad Griffin, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London Nick Gronow, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Singapore Simon Kirkhope, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London Andrew Morrison, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Cayman Islands Steven Simms, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — New York Joshua Taylor, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Singapore*
Investigations – Asset Recovery Experts Wayne Anthony, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — London John Ayres, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — British Virgin Islands Jarrod Baker, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Singapore John Batchelor, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Hong Kong Andrew Durant, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London David Griffin, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Cayman Islands Nick Gronow, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Singapore Stephanie Lhomme, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Paris Andrew Morrison, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Cayman Islands Ian Thompson, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London
Investigations – Forensic Accountants Jarrod Baker, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Singapore* Mark Bezant, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London Stephen Burlone, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Boston Jean Chow-Callam, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Los Angeles Andrew Durant, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London Peter Glanville, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Hong Kong Julian Glass, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London David Griffin, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Cayman Islands Richard Hayler, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Singapore Lindi Jarvis, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Seattle Eddie Lam, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Shanghai Jeff Litvak, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Chicago Petrus Marais, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Cape Town Andrew Morrison, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Cayman Islands Brian Ong, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — New York Jorge Padilla, Compass Lexecon, Senior Managing Director — Madrid Geoffrey Peck, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — Melbourne Jose Pineiro, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — Madrid Alejandro Requejo, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Madrid Jon Rowell, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Hong Kong Ian Thompson, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London Juan Valderas, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Madrid Johan van der Walt, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Johannesburg Dawna Wright, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Melbourne*
Investigations – Forensic Accountants – Future Leaders
*Indicates recognition as Global Elite Thought Leaders in their field, based on the highest number of nominations from peers, corporate counsel and other market sources this year.
