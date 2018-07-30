FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon Lead Who’s Who Legal Consulting Experts Guide for Third Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm and its Compass Lexecon subsidiary have been recognized in the third edition of Who’s Who Legal: Consulting Experts, leading the guide of global professionals who specialize in economic, forensic and litigation and transactional services for the third year in a row.



FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had 144 professionals recognized, more than twice as many as the next firm and an increase over the 129 professionals listed in the 2017 edition. These experts represent the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Economic Consulting, Forensic & Litigation Consulting and Technology segments and hail from 18 countries around the world.

In addition, FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had 21 professionals recognized in the Who’s Who Legal: Consulting Experts guide as Global Elite Thought Leaders in their fields, up from 10 in 2017. These professionals represent the top 2 percent of all nominees and received the highest number of recommendations from peers, corporate counsel and other market sources during the 2018 research period.

“With twice as many experts listed as the next closest firm, it is gratifying to see that our commitment to attract and develop the best talent is being recognized by the market,” said Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting. “What is most powerful about our company, and perhaps the most exciting, is the strength of our people and the number and quality of clients who are entrusting their most high-stakes issues to our teams.”

The FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon experts were honored in the following categories:

Construction – Quantum & Delay

Construction – Quantum & Delay – Future Leaders

Fook Thim Chan, FTI Consulting, Director — Singapore





Robert Gemmell, FTI Consulting, Director — Brisbane





Adrian Kong, FTI Consulting, Associate Director — Singapore





Thierry Linares, FTI Consulting, Senior Director — Paris

Digital & Data – Data and E-Discovery Experts

Digital & Data – Digital Forensic Experts

Digital Forensics – Future Leaders

Gino Bello, FTI Consulting, Senior Director — Singapore





Christopher Hatfield, FTI Consulting, Senior Director — London





Colleen Casey Voshell, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Philadelphia

Economics – Competition Economists

Economics – Competition Economists – Future Leaders

Andy Parkinson, Compass Lexecon, Vice President — London





Loren Smith, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Washington, D.C.

Financial Advisory and Valuation – Quantum of Damages

Quantum of Damages – Future Leaders

Chaitanya Arora, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Singapore





Montek Mayal, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — New Delhi

Financial Advisory and Valuation – Restructuring & Insolvency Experts

Investigations – Asset Recovery Experts

Investigations – Forensic Accountants

Investigations – Forensic Accountants – Future Leaders

Tara Mulkeen, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — New York

*Indicates recognition as Global Elite Thought Leaders in their field, based on the highest number of nominations from peers, corporate counsel and other market sources this year.

About FTI Consulting

