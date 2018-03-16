Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Indexes  >  FTSE 100 Index    F100   GB0001383545

SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

LONDON MARKETS : FTSE 100 Ends Higher But Home Builders Keep A Lid On Bigger Gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 06:21pm CET

By Carla Mozee and Sara Sjolin, MarketWatch

U.K. blue-chip stocks ended higher Friday, helped by a fall in the pound against the dollar after upbeat U.S. data lured investors into the greenback.

Home builders were hit after Berkeley Group Holdings PLC, one of Britain's biggest developers, offered a downbeat view of the market.

How markets are moving

The FTSE 100 index ended 0.3% higher at 7,164.14, after opening slightly in the red. For the week, the London benchmark closed 0.8% lower, paring back after a 2.2% rally last week.

The pound traded at an intraday low of $1.3889 shortly before the market close, down from $1.3936 late Thursday in New York. A weaker sterling can help boost the FTSE 100, as many of the index's components make the bulk of their earnings overseas. When the pound falls, their revenues rise when converted back into the British currency.

What's driving markets

Investors were in the mood to end the week on an upbeat note, shrugging off concerns over more instability in the U.S. administration. Media reports said President Donald Trump was planning to sack his national security adviser H.R. McMaster, which would be the second high-profile firing from the White House this week. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was fired on Tuesday and replaced with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

The FTSE index moved a leg higher in the afternoon after upbeat data from the U.S. There, industrial production rose the most in four months in February , while the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index jumped to a 14-year high in March . U.S. stocks also traded higher .

The encouraging data spurred a rally in the dollar , in turn yanking the pound lower.

What are strategists saying?

"Dollar strength has been seen repeatedly throughout the week, and this afternoon has been no exception, with the greenback on the up against the euro, sterling and the Aussie," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, in a note.

"Whether this dollar rally has much further to run remains to be seen, but a slightly more hawkish Fed next week could be enough to spark more short-covering. In which case, the current strength we have seen in European markets could have some more life in it," he added.

Stock movers

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (>> company sheet) dropped 5.4% as the home builder said while trading conditions in London and the southeast of the U.K. remain stable it doesn't plan to step up building.

"The operating environment and its impact on transaction volumes, whilst sufficient for the business plan and five-year profit guidance period that ends at 30 April 2021, do not support the step-up in Berkeley's production levels that these markets so badly need," said Berkeley.

Shares of other home builders also fell. Taylor Wimpey PLC dropped 1.4% and Persimmon PLC gave up 1.3%.

Off the FTSE 100, NEX Group PLC (NXG.LN) rallied 30% after confirming that it's received a preliminary takeover approach from CME Group Inc . (>> company sheet) .

Stocks mentioned in the article : Berkeley, Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon, CME Group
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FTSE 100 INDEX
06:21pLONDON MARKETS : FTSE 100 Ends Higher But Home Builders Keep A Lid On Bigger Gai..
DJ
06:01pEUROPE MARKETS : European Stocks Shake Off Weakness And Closer Higher After Upbe..
DJ
05:50pFTSE : Takeover bid boosts NEX Group as FTSE 100 slips to weekly loss
RE
01:44pEUROPE MARKETS : European Stocks Waver As Traders Digest Weak Inflation Data
DJ
11:51aEUROPE MARKETS : European Stocks Waver As Traders Digest Weak Inflation Data
DJ
11:12aLONDON MARKETS : FTSE 100 Trudges Higher But Home Builders Keep A Lid On Bigger ..
DJ
07:48aUnilever Picks Rotterdam Over London for Headquarters -- WSJ
DJ
03/15FTSE : Consumer stocks a headache as FTSE inches higher
RE
03/15EUROPE MARKETS : European Stocks End Higher With Investors In 'bargain-hunting M..
DJ
03/15LONDON MARKETS : FTSE 100 Closes Slightly Higher, Halting 3-day Skid
DJ
More news
News of the components of FTSE 100 INDEX
06:20pVODAFONE GROUP PLC : TUESDAY DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing ..
AC
06:10pGKN : Permian Investment Partners - Form 8.3 - GKN PLC
PR
05:40pDIAGEO : among top marketers recognized for shopper marketing effectiveness at N..
AQ
05:21pNATIONAL GRID : Regulations clarifying the use of solar PV in Cambodia
AQ
05:19pStandard Chartered Head of Compliance Neil Barry Placed on Leave
DJ
04:38pNATIONAL GRID : Bitcoin mining uses less than 1% of UK electricity supply due to..
AQ
04:21pPENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : - Form 8.3 - Sky Plc
PR
More news
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | F100 | GB0001383545 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100 INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
ASTRAZENECA 4904.75 Real-time Quote.2.20%
EASYJET 1657.5 Real-time Quote.2.00%
BP 472.025 Real-time Quote.1.61%
NMC HEALTH 3453 Real-time Quote.1.56%
NATIONAL GRID PLC 781.6 Real-time Quote.1.51%
KINGFISHER 343.25 Real-time Quote.-2.01%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC 1882 Real-time Quote.-2.06%
TESCO 209.45 Real-time Quote.-2.13%
EVRAZ 424.15 Real-time Quote.-3.27%
BERKELEY 3719 Real-time Quote.-5.20%
Heatmap :
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.