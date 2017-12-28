Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Commerzbank - 12/28 01:42:11 pm
7629.78 PTS   +0.07%
12:47p European shares drift into year-end as resources stocks glitter
12:46pDJEUROPE MARKETS : European Stocks Inch Lower, But Head For 8% 2017 Ga..
11:29a Miners help FTSE 100 hold below record high
LONDON MARKETS : FTSE 100 Wavers Around Record High As Miners March Higher

12/28/2017 | 10:25am CET

By Sara Sjolin, MarketWatch

Copper rises for 16th straight session

U.K. stocks swung between small gains and losses on Thursday, but stayed close to a record high as miners continued to march higher on the back of a rally in commodity prices.

What are markets doing: The FTSE 100 index was marginally higher at 7,622.45, building on a 0.4% gain from Wednesday that was enough for the benchmark to score an all-time closing high.

The pound rose to $1.3452, up from $1.3401 on Wednesday. The pound strength was largely an effect of a broad-based dollar selloff that came after U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Wednesday.

What is driving the market: U.K. stocks were mainly lifted by commodities companies that continued higher as copper rose for a 16th straight day and traded close to a four-year high. Oil prices were also in an upbeat mood after U.S. inventory data showed a larger-than-expected drop in stockpiles last week .

More broadly, volumes were thin on Thursday with many investors expected to stay on vacation until after the New Year holiday.

Stock movers: Among miners, shares of Anglo American PLC (>> Anglo American) rose 1.2%, Antofagasta PLC (>> Antofagasta) climbed 0.9% and Rio Tinto PLC (>> Rio Tinto plc) (>> Rio Tinto plc) (>> Rio Tinto plc) gained 0.8%.

Stocks mentioned in the article : Anglo American, Rio Tinto plc, Antofagasta
