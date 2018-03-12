Log in
FUELCELL ENERGY INC
Photo Release-CT Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty Expresses Industry Support in Visit to FuelCell Energy

03/12/2018

DANBURY, Conn., March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq:FCEL), a global leader in delivering clean, innovative and affordable fuel cell solutions for the supply, recovery and storage of energy, today announced a recent visit by Connecticut Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty to the Company’s North American manufacturing facility in Torrington, CT, where she expressed her continued support for the fuel cell industry which creates jobs, clean energy and freedom from foreign oil.

Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty touring the FuelCell Energy manufacturing facility in Torrington, CT
Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty touring the FuelCell Energy manufacturing facility in Torrington, CT


Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty championed efforts with a bipartisan group of legislators to restore the investment tax credit for fuel cells, recognizing the importance of parity with other clean energy technologies. Joining with other members of the Connecticut delegation, she helped to ensure that the Department of Energy received the necessary funding to further carbon capture research and development, such as that being undertaken by FuelCell Energy. The Congresswoman recognizes and supports the value that fuel cells bring to Connecticut’s environment goals, energy security and economic policies-through high tech manufacturing jobs, tax revenue, product exports, clean power, grid resiliency and reliability in an industry that Connecticut can proudly claim as its own. American fuel cell manufacturing provides efficient, affordable and clean solutions for the supply, recovery and storage of energy.

“The extension of the Investment Tax Credit for fuel cells brings long overdue parity to the fuel cell industry,” said Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty. “Fuel cell technology delivers two of our highest priorities – clean energy and manufacturing jobs.”

“We thank Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty for visiting our facility, meeting with our employees and touring our recently expanded manufacturing plant,” said Jennifer D. Arasimowicz, Esq., Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, FuelCell Energy, Inc. “We appreciate her support for policies that promote fuel cells, and especially for the restoration of the Investment Tax Credit.”

SureSource™ power plants solve energy, environmental and business-related power generation challenges by providing ultra-clean, efficient and reliable distributed power generation. The fuel cells combine a fuel such as renewable biogas, directed biogas or clean natural gas with oxygen from the ambient air to efficiently produce ultra-clean electricity and usable high quality heat via an electrochemical process. Customers benefit with operating cost reductions delivered in a manner that supports sustainability goals and enhances power reliability. With high availability and capacity factors, fuel cell power plants make meaningful contributions to Renewable Portfolio Standard targets. 

About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) delivers efficient, affordable and clean solutions for the supply, recovery and storage of energy. We design, manufacture, undertake project development of, install, operate and maintain megawatt-scale fuel cell systems, serving utilities and industrial and large municipal power users with solutions that include both utility-scale and on-site power generation, carbon capture, local hydrogen production for transportation and industry, and long duration energy storage. With SureSource™ installations on three continents and millions of megawatt hours of ultra-clean power produced, FuelCell Energy is a global leader in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining environmentally responsible fuel cell power solutions. Visit us online at www.fuelcellenergy.com and follow us on Twitter @FuelCell_Energy

SureSource, SureSource 1500, SureSource 3000, SureSource 4000, SureSource Recovery, SureSource Capture, SureSource Hydrogen, SureSource Storage, SureSource Service, SureSource Capital, FuelCell Energy, and FuelCell Energy logo are all trademarks of FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Contact:
FuelCell Energy
203.205.2491
[email protected]

Source: FuelCell Energy

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/387171a8-2995-4c8a-a9dc-7b973d1008dd

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
