Fuguiniao : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

FUGUINIAO CO., LTD.

富貴鳥股份有限公司

(A joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1819)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Fuguiniao Co., Ltd. (the "Company") published the "Announcement on the Court's Ruling of the Acceptance of the Reorganization of the Company and Other Matters" (the "Announcement") on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 1 August 2018.

As disclosed in the Announcement, among others:

1. the Company received on 31 July 2018 the "Civil Ruling Paper" and the "Letter of Decision" served by Quanzhou Intermediate People's Court. Pursuant to the "Civil Ruling Paper", it was ruled that the reorganization of the Company applied by 國泰君安證券股 份有限公司 Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. was accepted. Pursuant to the "Letter of Decision", the liquidation team of the Company was designated as the administrator of the Company. The Company will proactively cooperate with the Company's administrator to carry out reorganization related work, while the Company's production and operation activities remain normal. The details of the "Civil Ruling Paper" and the "Letter of Decision" are set out in the Announcement; and

2. on 3 July 2018, the Company and 石獅市六勝供應鏈管理有限公司 (Shishi Liusheng Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd.*) ("Shishi Liusheng") entered into the "Movable Property Mortgage Contract" for a term of one year. According to the contract, the Company will provide the collateral to Shishi Liusheng and establish a mortgage with Shishi Liusheng to guarantee the relevant creditor's rights of Shishi Liusheng to the Company. The above movable property mortgage was registered on 9 July 2018 at Shishi Administration for Industry and Commerce. The secured creditor's rights are principal of RMB 229,116,706.36, which is mainly used for the production and operation activities of the Company.

For full details of the Announcement, please refer to the announcement published by the Company on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn/home/search/?webswd=14 富贵鸟) on 1 August 2018.

By order of the Board

Fuguiniao Co., Ltd.

Lam Wo Ping

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lam Wo Ping, Mr. Lam Wing Ho and Mr. Xu Yukun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wang Zhiqiang and Mr. Cheung Ming Hung.

* for translation purpose only