FUJI SOFT INCORPORATED    9749   JP3816600005

FUJI SOFT INCORPORATED (9749)
Report
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

FUJI SOFT INCORPORATED : "IR Calendar"was updated

01/18/2018 | 06:19am CET

IR Calendar

FY2017 (48th fiscal year)

March 2018 48th General Meeting of Shareholders
February 15, 2018 Presentation of Results for FY 2017
February 15, 2018 Announcement of Results for FY 2017
November 9, 2017 Announcement of Q3 Results for FY 2017
August 8, 2017 Presentation of Interim Results for FY 2017
August 8, 2017 Announcement of Interim Results for FY 2017
May 11, 2017 Announcement of Q1 Results for FY 2017

FY2016 (47th fiscal year)

March 17,2017 47th General Meeting of Shareholders
February 14, 2017 Presentation of Results for FY2016
February 14, 2017 Announcement of Results for FY 2016
November 10, 2016 Announcement of Q3 Results for FY2016
August 9, 2016 Presentation of Interim Results for FY 2016
August 9, 2016 Announcement of Interim Results for FY2016
May 12, 2016 Announcement of Q1 Results for FY2016

FY2015 (46th fiscal year)

March, 18,2016 46th General Meeting of Shareholders
February 10, 2016 Presentation of Results for FY2015
February 10, 2016 Announcement of Results for FY 2015
November 10, 2015 Announcement of Q3 Results for FY 2015
August 6, 2015 Presentation of Interim Results for FY 2015
August 6, 2015 Announcement of Interim Results for FY 2015
May 13, 2015 Announcement of Q1 Results for FY2015

FSI - Fuji Soft Inc. published this content on 18 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2018 05:19:04 UTC.

Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2017 178 B
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 5 333 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 0,84%
P/E ratio 2017 20,68
P/E ratio 2018 18,00
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,64x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart FUJI SOFT INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
FUJI SOFT INCORPORATED Technical Analysis Chart | 9749 | JP3816600005 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FUJI SOFT INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3 463  JPY
Spread / Average Target -3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satoyasu Sakashita President & Representative Director
Hiroshi Nozawa Chairman
Yoshinobu Takebayashi Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Masaki Shibuya Director & Managing Executive Officer
Koichi Toyota Director, Head-Sales & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJI SOFT INCORPORATED-2.88%1 090
SCSK CORP-1.51%4 916
BEIJING ORIENT NTL COMN SC & TCH CO LTD--.--%1 909
KUDELSKI SA3.40%644
EM SYSTEMS CO LTD-1.05%423
ADDNODE GROUP AB (PUBL)-1.25%274
