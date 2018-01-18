FUJI SOFT INCORPORATED : "IR Calendar"was updated
IR Calendar
FY2017 (48th fiscal year)
March 2018
48th General Meeting of Shareholders
February 15, 2018
Presentation of Results for FY 2017
February 15, 2018
Announcement of Results for FY 2017
November 9, 2017
Announcement of Q3 Results for FY 2017
August 8, 2017
Presentation of Interim Results for FY 2017
August 8, 2017
Announcement of Interim Results for FY 2017
May 11, 2017
Announcement of Q1 Results for FY 2017
FY2016 (47th fiscal year)
March 17,2017
47th General Meeting of Shareholders
February 14, 2017
Presentation of Results for FY2016
February 14, 2017
Announcement of Results for FY 2016
November 10, 2016
Announcement of Q3 Results for FY2016
August 9, 2016
Presentation of Interim Results for FY 2016
August 9, 2016
Announcement of Interim Results for FY2016
May 12, 2016
Announcement of Q1 Results for FY2016
FY2015 (46th fiscal year)
March, 18,2016
46th General Meeting of Shareholders
February 10, 2016
Presentation of Results for FY2015
February 10, 2016
Announcement of Results for FY 2015
November 10, 2015
Announcement of Q3 Results for FY 2015
August 6, 2015
Presentation of Interim Results for FY 2015
August 6, 2015
Announcement of Interim Results for FY 2015
May 13, 2015
Announcement of Q1 Results for FY2015
