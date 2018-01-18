FUJIFILM : Major shareholder demands Xerox disclose agreement with Fuji

Log in
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP (4901)
Report
01/18/2018 | 02:47am CET
FILE PHOTO: Fujifilm's company logo is seen at its exhibition hall nearby the headquarters of Fujifilm Holdings Corp in Tokyo

Major Xerox Corp (>> Xerox Corp) shareholder Darwin Deason has urged the photocopier pioneer to make public its joint venture agreement with Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp (>> FUJIFILM Holdings Corp), saying U.S. securities laws require it.

Xerox and Fujifilm have a five-decade-old copier joint venture focusing on the Asia Pacific region including Japan and China, leaving Xerox to cover the rest of the world.

Shares of Xerox were down 1.2 percent in late trading on Wednesday.

Xerox, in a statement, said it reviewed the letter from Deason and believes that his assertions and characterizations are "false and misleading."

"The Xerox board of directors and management are comfortable with our disclosure and with the strategic direction in which the company is heading," the statement said.

Deason asked the company's board in a letter dated Jan. 17 to hire new and independent advisers to evaluate the photocopier company's strategic options with Fuji.

Deason said the options "including the potential termination of what I suspect but am unable to yet confirm is a one-sided value destroying agreement disfavoring Xerox."

The third-largest shareholder of Xerox said he had written to the board over eight months ago on the copier maker's relationship with Fuji and requested relevant documents but Xerox failed to provide them.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Xerox, under pressure to find new growth sources amid shrinking demand for its printer and copier business, was in talks on a deal with the Japanese camera maker that could include a change in control of Xerox.

Norwalk, Connecticut-based Xerox has also been targeted by activist investor Carl Icahn, its biggest shareholder, who said last month that the company "desperately" needed new leadership as it was slow to launch new products and increase revenue.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Pushkala Aripaka and additional repoting by Sangameswaran S; Editing by Maju Samuel and Lisa Shumaker)

Stocks treated in this article : FUJIFILM Holdings Corp, Xerox Corp
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 2 458 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 131 B
Finance 2018 279 B
Yield 2018 1,62%
P/E ratio 2018 15,57
P/E ratio 2019 14,75
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
Capitalization 2 427 B
Chart FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP
Duration : Period :
FUJIFILM Holdings Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4901 | JP3814000000 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5 036  JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shigetaka Komori Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Kenji Sukeno President, Group COO & Representative Director
Shigenobu Inenaga Head-Finance, Accounting & Business Administration
Yuzo Toda Director & Chief Technology Officer
Norio Shibata Director, Executive Officer & Head-IT Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP1.55%21 899
CANON INC2.00%52 122
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION3.48%9 913
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD5.09%6 989
KONICA MINOLTA INC1.54%5 143
PITNEY BOWES INC.17.89%2 396
