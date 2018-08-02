Fulcrum Utility Services : Management Incentive Scheme

2 August 2018

FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED

('Fulcrum' or the 'Company')

Management Incentive Scheme

As communicated in the Company's year end results, announced on 5 June 2018, the Company has a solid and profitable foundation for further growth. The Board believes that the ongoing appropriate incentivisation of the management team through share ownership is an important factor for the future success of the Company.

The Company announces that it has granted share options to certain persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs), employees and a director. This scheme intends to align the incentives of key management with the Company's long-term growth strategy through the issuance of growth share scheme shares ('GSS Shares') in Fulcrum Group Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of the Company.

The GSS Shares have been awarded as follows.

Name Position Total number of GSS Shares awarded Hazel Griffiths Director - Chief Financial Officer 376,923 Richard Jupp PDMR - Chief Operating Officer - Dunamis 363,462 Alan McKeating PDMR - Chief Operating Officer - Meters 484,615 Carly Gilchrist PDMR - Assets Director 228,846 Craig Baugh PDMR - Director of Sales & Marketing 228,846 All other qualifying staff 2,261,372 Total 3,944,064

Vesting conditions

There are two vesting points in the scheme and each of these have different vesting criteria:

· Phase 1 - in order for 60% of the GSS Shares to vest, Fulcrum must achieve a share price that averages at least 100 pence over a period of 20 consecutive days and a holding period of two years following the grant must have completed.

· Phase 2 - in order for the remaining 40% of the GSS Shares to vest, Fulcrum must achieve a share price that averages at least 130 pence over a period of 20 consecutive days and a holding period of three years following the grant must have completed.

The GSS Shares have a nominal value of £0.00001 pence per share and carry a put option allowing the participants to sell their shares to the Company at nominal value on achieving the share price performance hurdle and fulfilling the holding period criteria. The GSS Shares may also be converted into new ordinary shares in the Company, subject to achievement of the same performance criteria.

Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Hazel Griffiths 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director - Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fulcrum Utility Services Limited b) LEI 213800UOG45CW6KZY620 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Growth share scheme shares in subsidiary of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited, which may be convertible into new ordinary shares in Fulcrum Utility Services Limited. ISIN: KYG368851047 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of growth share scheme shares in subsidiary of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited, which may be convertible into new ordinary shares in Fulcrum Utility Services Limited. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00001 376,923 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 1 August 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Richard Jupp 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR - Chief Operating Officer, Dunamis b) Initial notification / amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fulcrum Utility Services Limited b) LEI 213800UOG45CW6KZY620 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Growth share scheme shares in subsidiary of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited, which may be convertible into new ordinary shares in Fulcrum Utility Services Limited. ISIN: KYG368851047 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of growth share scheme shares in subsidiary of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited, which may be convertible into new ordinary shares in Fulcrum Utility Services Limited. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00001 363,462 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 1 August 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alan McKeating 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR - Chief Operating Officer - Meters b) Initial notification / amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fulcrum Utility Services Limited b) LEI 213800UOG45CW6KZY620 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Growth share scheme shares in subsidiary of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited, which may be convertible into new ordinary shares in Fulcrum Utility Services Limited. ISIN: KYG368851047 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of growth share scheme shares in subsidiary of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited, which may be convertible into new ordinary shares in Fulcrum Utility Services Limited. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00001 484,615 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 1 August 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Carly Gilchrist 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR - Assets Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fulcrum Utility Services Limited b) LEI 213800UOG45CW6KZY620 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Growth share scheme shares in subsidiary of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited, which may be convertible into new ordinary shares in Fulcrum Utility Services Limited. ISIN: KYG368851047 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of growth share scheme shares in subsidiary of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited, which may be convertible into new ordinary shares in Fulcrum Utility Services Limited. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00001 228,846 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 1 August 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Craig Baugh 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR - Director of Sales & Marketing b) Initial notification / amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fulcrum Utility Services Limited b) LEI 213800UOG45CW6KZY620 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Growth share scheme shares in subsidiary of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited, which may be convertible into new ordinary shares in Fulcrum Utility Services Limited. ISIN: KYG368851047 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of growth share scheme shares in subsidiary of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited, which may be convertible into new ordinary shares in Fulcrum Utility Services Limited. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00001 228,846 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 1 August 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notes to Editors:

Fulcrum is a multi-utility infrastructure and services provider based in Sheffield, UK. The Company's primary business is the provision of utility infrastructure services to the residential, commercial and industrial markets throughout the mainland UK. These range from the design, installation or alteration of utility services for single site properties to large complex multi-site projects. Through its subsidiaries, Fulcrum Pipelines Limited and Fulcrum Electricity Assets Limited, Fulcrum is also licensed as an Independent Gas Transporter and Independent Distribution Network Operator, owning and operating gas and electrical assets that connect properties to the main UK gas and electricity networks. Fulcrum is also a meter asset manager, owning and operating meter assets across mainland UK.

In 2018, Fulcrum acquired the Dunamis Group, an electrical infrastructure services company, creating one of the UK's leading gas and electrical infrastructure services groups.

http://www.fulcrum.co.uk/