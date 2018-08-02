Funcom N : Press Release – Funcom launches “Jewel of the West”, the second DLC for Conan Exiles

Press Release - Funcom launches 'Jewel of the West', the second DLC for Conan Exiles

In today's press release Funcom announces that 'Jewel of the West', the second DLC (Downloadable Content) for Conan Exiles, is now available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The DLC can be purchased for USD 9.99 on all three platforms. Prices will differ depending on local currency and in which region the game is sold.

To read the full press release, please visit the 'News Section' of the Funcom website: http://pr.funcom.com/latest_news

Badhoevedorp, The Netherlands, 2 August 2018

Funcom N.V.