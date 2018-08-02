Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Funcom N.V.    FUNCOM   NL0012756266

FUNCOM N.V. (FUNCOM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Funcom N : Press Release – Funcom launches “Jewel of the West”, the second DLC for Conan Exiles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 04:15pm CEST

Press Release - Funcom launches 'Jewel of the West', the second DLC for Conan Exiles

In today's press release Funcom announces that 'Jewel of the West', the second DLC (Downloadable Content) for Conan Exiles, is now available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The DLC can be purchased for USD 9.99 on all three platforms. Prices will differ depending on local currency and in which region the game is sold.

To read the full press release, please visit the 'News Section' of the Funcom website: http://pr.funcom.com/latest_news

Badhoevedorp, The Netherlands, 2 August 2018
Funcom N.V.

Disclaimer

Funcom NV published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 14:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUNCOM N.V.
04:15pFUNCOM N : Press Release – Funcom launches “Jewel of the West”..
PU
03:35pFUNCOM N : releases Jewel of the West DLC for Conan Exiles
PU
03:32pFUNCOM N : Press Release - Funcom launches "Jewel of the West", the second DLC f..
AQ
07/12FUNCOM N : Mandatory Notification of trade
AQ
07/07FUNCOM N : and Rock Pocket Games enter into partnership
AQ
07/06FUNCOM N : Allocation of options
AQ
07/05FUNCOM N : Press Release – Conan Exiles is now the best-selling game in Fu..
PU
07/05FUNCOM N : Conan Exiles Is Now The Best-Selling And Fastest-Selling Game In Func..
PU
07/05FUNCOM N : Press Release - Conan Exiles is now the best-selling game in Funcom h..
AQ
06/25FUNCOM N : Press Release – Funcom launches “The Imperial East Pack&r..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/25Funcom NV 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Chart FUNCOM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Funcom N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUNCOM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Rui Manuel Monteiro Casais Chief Executive Officer
Ole Arne Prydz Gladhaug Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ole Schreiner Chief Operating Officer
Stian Drageset Chief Financial Officer
Alain L. Tascan Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUNCOM N.V.24.07%176
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE2.24%12 865
HASBRO9.59%12 751
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT46.27%12 532
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC16.18%8 782
MATTEL3.19%5 460
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.