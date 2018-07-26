Log in
News Summary

Funko Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call

07/26/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

EVERETT, Wash., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funko, Inc. (Nasdaq:FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 will be released after market close on Thursday, August 9, 2018.  The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts can participate on the conference call by dialing (877) 407-9039 or (201) 689-8470. Interested parties can also listen to a live webcast or replay of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at https://investor.funko.com/.

About Funko
Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).For more information, please visit https://funko.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brendon Frey/Rachel Schacter, ICR
[email protected]
203-682-8200

Media Contact:
Jessica Liddell/Julia Young, ICR
[email protected]
203-682-8200

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
