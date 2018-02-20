Log in
FUNKO INC (FNKO)

FUNKO INC (FNKO)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Robbins Arroyo LLP: Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

02/20/2018 | 12:55am CET

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Funko, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FNKO) have filed a class action complaint against the company's officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to the company's November 2, 2017 initial public offering ("IPO"). Funko is a pop culture consumer products company that designs and sells nostalgic bobble head figures in the United States and Europe.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog:
https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/funko-inc-feb-18/

Funko Accused of Misrepresenting its Financial Condition in its IPO Prospectus

According to the complaint, Funko sold 10,416,666 shares of common stock for $12 per share in its IPO despite its anticipated pricing of $14 to $16. Funko's shares then fell a staggering 41% from their initial price of $12 to close at $7.07. Bloomberg reported that experts suspect that the flop was due to Funko's accounting practices, noting that the company lost more than $10 million in the first half of 2017. Funko's shares have yet to recover their IPO value, closing at only $7.15 per share on February 16, 2018.

Funko Shareholders Have Legal Options

If you would like more information about your rights and potential remedies, contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, [email protected], or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
