Robbins Arroyo LLP: Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces
that purchasers of Funko, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FNKO) have filed a class
action complaint against the company's officers and directors for
alleged violations of the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to the
company's November 2, 2017 initial public offering ("IPO"). Funko is a
pop culture consumer products company that designs and sells nostalgic
bobble head figures in the United States and Europe.
Funko Accused of Misrepresenting its Financial Condition in its
IPO Prospectus
According to the complaint, Funko sold 10,416,666 shares of common stock
for $12 per share in its IPO despite its anticipated pricing of $14 to
$16. Funko's shares then fell a staggering 41% from their initial price
of $12 to close at $7.07. Bloomberg reported that experts suspect
that the flop was due to Funko's accounting practices, noting that the
company lost more than $10 million in the first half of 2017. Funko's
shares have yet to recover their IPO value, closing at only $7.15 per
share on February 16, 2018.
Funko Shareholders Have Legal Options
