Future : Licensing at Future

At Future, we have been licensing our brands for over 20 years and our licensing team has the knowledge and passion to help licensees achieve their business goals.

We give our partners the opportunity to operate regional versions of our successful websites in their market. Tailoring our established and successful model to achieve your specific goals, we can help you build, grow and diversify your digital revenues.

Let us explain further…

Digital Licensing

We give our partners the opportunity to operate regional versions of our leading in their market. By tailoring our established and successful model to achieve your goals and targets, we can help you build, grow and diversify your digital revenues.

We work with our partners to identify and localise the most relevant content to build audiences in their market., providing access to in-depth training and insight for our partners across audience development, analytics and data, global advertising opportunities and developing eCommerce revenues.

Our partnership opportunities include:

- Access to our leading brands and premium content

- Use of our Platform & CMS

- Access to editorial expertise & SEO leadership

- Use of our proprietary eCommerce technology

Print Licensing

We craft innovative products that aim to inform, entertain and unite a global readership of enthusiasts who are passionate about their interests. We work with partners who share our passion and ambition, who are looking to develop enthusiastic communities in their country and grow their publishing portfolio in special-interest sectors.

Our partnership opportunities include:

- Magazines: Build a new brand in your market with the help of our expert teams.

- Bookazines: Publish regular, high margin, stand-alone titles that are full of market-leading content across a range of subject areas.

- Syndication: Identify the most valuable and relevant content to boost the success of your existing publications.

We will provide ongoing support, training and ideas throughout your journey to ensure our licensing partnership is the success it deserves to be. To find out more about partnering with Future plc, click here or contact us at [email protected]