Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fyber NV    FBEN   NL0012377394

FYBER NV (FBEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AD HOC: Fyber announces initial preliminary financials for the second quarter 2018 and revises full-year 2018 guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 08:28pm CEST

Fyber N.V.

Fyber announces initial preliminary financials for the second quarter 2018 and revises full-year 2018 guidance

BERLIN, Germany, July 23, 2018 - According to preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2018, Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company") recorded gross revenues of around €30 million (Q2 2017: €70 million) and an adjusted EBITDA of around €-2 million (Q2 2017: €0.3 million).

The results were burdened by one-off effects that influenced the short-term growth, stemming largely from strategic, long term decisions: Fyber's clean marketplace initiative including the move away from aggregated supply and the restructuring of Fyber's global sales organization in the context of the integration of acquired companies. Furthermore, the results were affected by the ban of charging screen advertisement.

Based on these factors and the preliminary calculations, the Company expects not to meet the previously communicated guidance for the full-year 2018 (gross revenue in the range of €220 to €240 million and an EBITDA between €5 and €8 million). An updated guidance for 2018 will be presented in the half-year report 2018, which will be published on 29 August 2018.

The previously communicated mid-term growth targets remain unchanged. Fyber expects gross revenues to exceed €400 million and an EBITDA of more than €40 million in 2021.

Notifying person:

Yaron Zaltsman, CFO

Investor Contact Sabrina Kassmannhuber[email protected]+49 30 609 855 555

Fyber N.V.

Official seat: Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Office address Johannisstrasse 20, D-10117 Berlin, Germany

Amsterdam Commercial register number 54747805 | VAT Nr. DE283688947 | LEI Nr. 894500D5B6A8E1W0VL50 Managing Directors: Ziv Elul, Dani Sztern, Yaron Zaltsman, Crid Yu | Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Dirk van Daele

1/1

Disclaimer

Fyber NV published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 18:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FYBER NV
08:28pAD HOC : Fyber announces initial preliminary financials for the second quarter 2..
PU
08:28pFYBER : announces preliminary Q2 2018 results
PU
08:20pFYBER N.V. : Fyber announces preliminary Q2 2018 results
EQ
08:20pFYBER N.V. : Fyber announces initial preliminary financials for the second quart..
EQ
06/06FYBER : Facebook Audience Network Joins Fyber’s FairBid Beta, New In-App H..
BU
06/06FYBER N.V. : Facebook Audience Network Joins Fyber's FairBid Beta, New In-App He..
EQ
06/06FYBER : Facebook Audience Network Joins Fyber’s FairBid Beta
PU
05/30FYBER : Achieves Improved Net Revenue Margin Despite Challenging First Quarter 2..
BU
05/30FYBER N.V. : achieves improved net revenue margin despite challenging first quar..
EQ
05/30Q1 2018 RESULTS : Fyber achieves improved net revenue margin despite challenging..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 210 M
EBIT 2018 -9,70 M
Net income 2018 -17,2 M
Debt 2018 148 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 39,1 M
Chart FYBER NV
Duration : Period :
Fyber NV Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FYBER NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziv Elul Chief Executive Officer
Offer Yehudai President
Dirk van Daele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Crid Yu Chief Operating Officer
Yaron Zaltsman Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FYBER NV-55.71%46
SNAP INC-9.17%17 056
GRUBHUB INC55.91%10 146
MOMO INC (ADR)85.74%8 963
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC59.37%7 939
SEA LTD (ADR)14.85%5 212
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.