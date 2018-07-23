AD HOC: Fyber announces initial preliminary financials for the second quarter 2018 and revises full-year 2018 guidance

Fyber N.V.

Fyber announces initial preliminary financials for the second quarter 2018 and revises full-year 2018 guidance

BERLIN, Germany, July 23, 2018 - According to preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2018, Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company") recorded gross revenues of around €30 million (Q2 2017: €70 million) and an adjusted EBITDA of around €-2 million (Q2 2017: €0.3 million).

The results were burdened by one-off effects that influenced the short-term growth, stemming largely from strategic, long term decisions: Fyber's clean marketplace initiative including the move away from aggregated supply and the restructuring of Fyber's global sales organization in the context of the integration of acquired companies. Furthermore, the results were affected by the ban of charging screen advertisement.

Based on these factors and the preliminary calculations, the Company expects not to meet the previously communicated guidance for the full-year 2018 (gross revenue in the range of €220 to €240 million and an EBITDA between €5 and €8 million). An updated guidance for 2018 will be presented in the half-year report 2018, which will be published on 29 August 2018.

The previously communicated mid-term growth targets remain unchanged. Fyber expects gross revenues to exceed €400 million and an EBITDA of more than €40 million in 2021.

