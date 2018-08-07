G1 Therapeutics to Present at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on August 14, 2018

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that Chief Medical Officer Raj Malik, M.D., will present a company overview at the following investor conference:



Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference: Tuesday, August 14 at 9:10 a.m. ET at the Parker New York Hotel in New York, NY.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the company’s website: www.g1therapeutics.com .

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (G1) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Two of the company’s pipeline assets, trilaciclib and G1T38, are CDK4/6 inhibitors, a validated and promising class of oncology therapeutics. Trilaciclib and G1T38 have broad therapeutic potential in many forms of cancer and may serve as backbone therapy of multiple combination regimens. Trilaciclib is a short-acting IV CDK4/6 inhibitor designed to preserve hematopoietic stem cell and immune system function (myelopreservation) during chemotherapy. G1T38 is a potential best-in-class oral CDK4/6 inhibitor for use in combination with other targeted therapies. G1 is also advancing G1T48, a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, or SERD, which is targeted for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer.

G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.