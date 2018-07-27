Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  G5 Entertainment AB (publ)    G5EN   SE0001824004

G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL) (G5EN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

G5 Entertainment publ : Interim Report January – June 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 08:37am CEST

Interim Report January - June 2018

2018-07-27 07.30 PRESS RELEASE

April - June 2018

  • Revenue for the period was SEK 394.8 M (275.9), an increase of 43 per cent compared to 2017.

  • EBIT for the period was SEK 50.1 M (32.1), an increase of 56 per cent compared to 2017.

  • Net result for the period was SEK 45.0 M (29.0).

  • Earnings per share for the period, before dilution, was SEK 5.07 (3.30).

  • Cash flow before financing activities during the period was SEK 39.2 M (7.0). Cash flow was impacted by dividend amounting to SEK -22.2 M (-6.6) and settlement of warrant program amounting to SEK -9.1 M (0.0). Cash flow amounted to SEK 8.0 (0.4).

  • For the free-to-play games the average Monthly Active Users (MAU) was 8.2 million, an increase of 11 per cent compared to the same period in 2017. Average Monthly Unique Payers (MUP) was 321.5 thousand, an increase of 18 per cent and average Daily Active Users (DAU) was 2.1 million, an increase of 22 per cent compared to the same period in 2017. Average Monthly Average Gross Revenue Per Paying User (MAGRPPU) was USD 46.2, an increase of 21 per cent from the same period last year.

For additional information please contact: Vlad Suglobov, CEO,[email protected]Stefan Wikstrand, CFO, +46 76 00 11 11 5

This information is information that G5 Entertainment AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 07:30 CET on July 27th, 2018.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment Group develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company's portfolio includes popular games like Hidden City®, Mahjong Journey®, Survivors: The Quest®, The Secret Society®, Pirates & Pearls (tm), and Twin Moons®.G5 Entertainment AB (Publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm main market under trade symbol G5EN.ST. For the 5thyear in a row, G5 Entertainment is ranked in Deloitte's Top 50 Fastest Growing Tech Companies of Sweden.

Disclaimer

G5 Entertainment AB published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 06:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL)
08:37aG5 ENTERTAINMENT PUBL : Interim Report January – June 2018
PU
07:31aG5 ENTERTAINMENT : Interim Report January – June 2018
BU
06/29G5 ENTERTAINMENT PUBL : Number of shares in G5 Entertainment AB (publ) on June 3..
AQ
05/15G5 ENTERTAINMENT PUBL : acquires Nightmares from the Deep and Kate Malone from A..
AQ
05/10G5 ENTERTAINMENT : Interim Report January - March 2018
AQ
05/07G5 ENTERTAINMENT PUBL : Bulletin from Annual General Meeting
AQ
05/03G5 ENTERTAINMENT PUBL : Interim Report January – March 2018
PU
05/03G5 ENTERTAINMENT PUBL : Interim Report January - March 2018
AQ
05/03G5 ENTERTAINMENT : Interim Report January – March 2018
BU
04/30G5 ENTERTAINMENT PUBL : Number of shares in G5 Entertainment AB (publ) on April ..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 1 652 M
EBIT 2018 188 M
Net income 2018 155 M
Finance 2018 104 M
Yield 2018 0,84%
P/E ratio 2018 23,27
P/E ratio 2019 16,49
EV / Sales 2018 2,30x
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
Capitalization 3 898 M
Chart G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vlad Suglobov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Johan Petter Erik Nylander Independent Chairman
Alexander Tabunov Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Wikstrand Chief Financial Officer
Leyla Aslanova Director-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL)37.11%443
ADOBE SYSTEMS49.47%126 083
ELECTRONIC ARTS35.07%44 178
AUTODESK29.87%28 995
SQUARE INC107.64%28 690
WORKDAY32.11%28 277
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.