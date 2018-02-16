Galantas Gold : Hearing completed for appeal against Galantas planning consent

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION

TSXV and AIM: Stock Symbol - 'GAL'

COURT OF APPEAL COMPLETES HEARING ON GALANTAS PLANNING APPEAL

February 16, 2018. Galantas Gold Corporation (the 'Company'), the AIM and TSXV quoted gold producer and explorer with a 100% interest in Northern Ireland's Omagh gold mine, has been advised that an appeal brought by a third party against its planning consent has completed the hearing stage.

The Court of Appeal at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast, Northern Ireland heard the appeal against a Judicial Review decision that upheld the Department for Environment Northern Ireland (now Department for Infrastructure) grant of planning consent for an underground mine on the former open-pit gold-mine site. The Court will deliver its judgement at a later date, currently unknown.

The mine is in underground development and is currently undergoing infrastructure improvements to accommodate an increase in the development rate.

