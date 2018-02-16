Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Galantas Gold Corp    GAL   CA36315W2022

GALANTAS GOLD CORP (GAL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Galantas Gold : Hearing completed for appeal against Galantas planning consent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/16/2018 | 11:51am CET

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION

TSXV and AIM: Stock Symbol - 'GAL'

COURT OF APPEAL COMPLETES HEARING ON GALANTAS PLANNING APPEAL

February 16, 2018. Galantas Gold Corporation (the 'Company'), the AIM and TSXV quoted gold producer and explorer with a 100% interest in Northern Ireland's Omagh gold mine, has been advised that an appeal brought by a third party against its planning consent has completed the hearing stage.

The Court of Appeal at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast, Northern Ireland heard the appeal against a Judicial Review decision that upheld the Department for Environment Northern Ireland (now Department for Infrastructure) grant of planning consent for an underground mine on the former open-pit gold-mine site. The Court will deliver its judgement at a later date, currently unknown.

The mine is in underground development and is currently undergoing infrastructure improvements to accommodate an increase in the development rate.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Enquiries : Galantas Gold Corporation L. Jack Gunter P.Eng - Chairman, Roland Phelps C.Eng - President & CEO

Email: [email protected] Telephone: (UK) +44 (0) 2882 241100

Website: www.galantas.com

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nomad)

Philip Secrett, Richard Tonthat: Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100

Whitman Howard Ltd (Broker & Corporate Adviser)

Nick Lovering, Grant Barker: Telephone: +44(0)20 7659 1234

Galantas Gold Corporation published this content on 16 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2018 10:50:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GALANTAS GOLD CORP
11:51aGALANTAS GOLD : Hearing completed for appeal against Galantas planning consent
PU
08:01aGALANTAS GOLD : Court of Appeal Completes Hearing on Galantas Planning Appeal
AQ
02/06GALANTAS GOLD : Updates on Planning Appeal on Omagh Gold Mine
AQ
01/18GALANTAS GOLD : Updates on Mine Development, Environmental Matters, Exploration ..
PU
01/18GALANTAS GOLD : Updates on Development, Environmental Matters, Exploration and P..
MW
2017GALANTAS GOLD : closes private placement
AQ
2017GALANTAS GOLD : closes private placement for CDN$1,165,857
PU
2017GALANTAS GOLD : Closes Private Placement
MW
2017GALANTAS GOLD : releases Third Quarter Accounts and MD&A
PU
2017GALANTAS GOLD : announces private placement
AQ
More news
Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2014 -
EBIT 2014 -
Net income 2014 -
Debt 2014 -
Yield 2014 -
P/E ratio 2014 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
Capi. / Sales 2014 0
Capi. / Sales 2015 -
Capitalization 18,8 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,80  CAD
Spread / Average Target 698%
Managers
NameTitle
Roland Frank Gerard Phelps President, CEO & Executive Director
Lionel John Gunter Chairman
Leo O'Shaughnessy Chief Financial Officer
Ronald Ernest Alexander Independent Non-Executive Director
James Bernard Clancy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALANTAS GOLD CORP15
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%15 388
FRANCO NEVADA CORP-7.74%13 786
GOLDCORP INC.6.10%11 654
RANDGOLD RESOURCES-13.04%8 490
EVOLUTION MINING LTD7.55%3 847
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.