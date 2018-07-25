Log in
News Summary

Galaxy Entertainment : GEG and Sheng Kung Hui Hold Family Fun Day to Visit the Kamen Rider Exhibition at Broadway Macau

07/25/2018 | 12:34pm CEST

July 25, 2018 - Galaxy Entertainment Group ('GEG') is fully committed to making positive contributions to help the underprivileged and those in need, organizing a wide variety of community-building activities. As summer vacation approached, GEG invited the Sheng Kung Hui Macau Social Services Coordination Office to co-organize a family fun day experience at Broadway Macau™ for nearly 40 children and their parents, sharing summer fun with exciting attractions including the Kamen Rider Exhibition and a variety of authentic local dishes.

The participants visited the Kamen Rider Exhibition at Broadway Macau to enjoy the brand new visual and interactive experience of the classic Japanese superhero series. This is the first exhibition outside of Japan to showcase the first 33 generations of Kamen Riders. The 33 statues, the full-size replica of a Kamen Rider motorcycle and the collection of rare toys conjured childhood memories for the parents, while the children enjoyed over 10 different Kamen Rider game booths. The participating families also took part in a Badge Design Workshop hosted by a local cultural and creative company, coloring their personalized Kamen Rider badges as souvenirs while strengthening their parent-child relationships. After the exhibition, the GEG volunteers and participants enjoyed the authentic food offerings of the Broadway Food Street - a refreshing conclusion to the half-day summer experience.

Ms. Wing Leong, representative of the Sheng Kung Hui Macau Social Services Coordination Office, expressed gratitude for GEG's invitation to co-organize this meaningful activity. She said that the participants showed great enthusiasm and that the quota for this fun day was filled quickly. She said she was also grateful to GEG for offering an opportunity for the families to share in the fun and for continuously promoting entertaining cultural activities in Macau.

As a responsible corporate citizen, GEG is dedicated to helping build a diverse, equal and inclusive society. GEG has organized various innovative and entertaining volunteer activities, such as inviting over one hundred underprivileged children to a special screening of the movie 'Coco', organizing for members of social service organizations a cooking workshop hosted by award-winning chefs, and inviting a group of visually impaired people to experience the first HUSH!! GEG Silent Disco. GEG will continue to support local communities by supporting and organizing a variety of activities that spread love and care in the community.


[Attachment]

Disclaimer

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 10:33:10 UTC
