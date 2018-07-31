Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited    0027   HK0027032686

GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED (0027)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Galaxy Entertainment : Launches Japan-Macau Integrated Resort Management Mentorship Pilot Scheme — Promoting Cross-Fertilisation of Experience and Idea Sharing, Supporting Sino-Japanese Relations —

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 05:12am CEST

July 30, 2018 - Galaxy Entertainment Group ('GEG' or the 'Group') (HKEx stock code: 27) announced today the launch of the GEG Japan-Macau Integrated Resort Management Mentorship Pilot Scheme ('Mentorship Scheme' or the 'Scheme'), in conjunction with the Galaxy Entertainment Group Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by GEG, Toyo University, Japan, and supported by the University of Macau ('UMAC').

The Mentorship Scheme, which is a first of its kind, has been designed to support academic institutions and their under-graduate students in Japan to learn about Integrated Resort ('IR') management as this new industry prepares to be introduced to the Japan market. At the same time, GEG is also researching opportunities to enable young people from Macau to benefit from a similar learning experience overseas, in particular in Japan. This cross-fertilisation of experience and exchange of ideas, with GEG sharing its deep knowledge and expertise in IR management, while Japan, appreciated globally for its legendary service philosophy and approach to hospitality, or 'Omotenashi', has the potential to benefit and further enhance the IR industry in Macau.

The Government of Japan is keen to double in-bound tourists to 60 million by 2030, with many of these visitors expected to be drawn to the IRs that will be in operation by that time. With large IRs expected to employ thousands of staff across hundreds of different career paths, the Mentorship Scheme is intended to identify and give the coming generation of IR professionals in Japan a first hand look at what it takes to develop and operate the world's most successful IR - Galaxy Macau.

The Scheme's inaugural year will welcome students from the Faculty of International Tourism Studies at Toyo University in Tokyo, who have been selected to visit Macau for four weeks in August. This first 'class of 2018' will be one of many groups of students that GEG plans to host in Macau as it evolves the Scheme to include other tertiary institutions across Japan in the years to come.

During their visit, participants will learn about the management and operation of Integrated Resorts (IRs) through a combination of structured lectures provided by faculty members of the International Integrated Resort Management Programme at UMAC, and mentoring sessions conducted by GEG executives across a wide variety of topics and speciality areas including; Corporate Social Responsibility, Hotel and Hospitality, Food and Beverage, Brand Communications and Marketing, Digital Marketing and Media Relations, Entertainment and Event Management, Retail, Human Resources, Organisational Development and Training.

Mr. Francis Lui, Vice Chairman of GEG, commented: 'Together with the GEG Foundation, and the support of University of Macau, we are very pleased to share our philosophy for sustainable and responsible IR development with what we hope will be the future home-grown leaders of IR's in Japan. As a Group we are passionate about nurturing the next generation and in giving them the best possible opportunities for their future careers. And we recognise that Macau, and GEG, have both the vision and an opportunity to share its formula for success with Japan as it embarks on the path of IR implementation.'

'At the same time, we are researching opportunities to enable young people from Macau to benefit from a similar learning experience overseas, in particular in Japan. We hope that through this Pilot Scheme, we will be able to set the stage for a bilateral Mentorship Scheme to enable our own young people from Macau to better understand the unique traits of Japanese hospitality. As responsible citizens we should play a civic role in supporting the growing development of relations between China and Japan through the Mentorship Scheme,' he continued.

'In the spirit of cross-cultural academic collaboration, we welcomed the chance to support GEG with this programme by making available our faculty members to share UMAC's deep IR industry knowledge with the students from Japan,' said Professor Jacky Yuk-chow So, Dean and BNU Chair Professor in Finance, UMAC. The invaluable experience gained through this programme will be hugely beneficial to both the students and participating academic institutions as they develop their own expertise in the years ahead.


[Attachment]

Disclaimer

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 03:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
05:12aGALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : Launches Japan-Macau Integrated Resort Management Mentors..
PU
07/25GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : GEG and Sheng Kung Hui Hold Family Fun Day to Visit the K..
PU
06/27GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : GEG Voted Most Honored Company at Institutional Investor&..
PU
06/27GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : VOTED MOST HONORED COMPANY WITHIN THE GAMING AND LODGING ..
PU
06/12GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : GEG Donates MOP400,000 to Anima Macau to Support Animal R..
PU
05/23GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : GEG Organizes Community Outreach Programs during Local Cu..
PU
05/16GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : GEG Announces 70-Day Paid Maternity Leave to Promote Fami..
PU
05/03GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP : Announces Selected Unaudited Q1 2018 Financial Data
PR
05/03GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : Proxy Statments
CO
04/30GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : GEG Supports the First “HUSH!! GEG Silent Disco&rdq..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/28STOCKS TO WATCH : Apple, Harley And Tesla On The Marquee 
07/19Japan casino bill tracks forward in parliament 
07/16Union Gaming adjusts Macau revenue estimates 
07/11Nomura reels in Macau revenue estimates for 2019 
07/10Macau stocks seen at risk from trade war 
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 74 275 M
EBIT 2018 13 418 M
Net income 2018 13 173 M
Finance 2018 12 611 M
Yield 2018 1,37%
P/E ratio 2018 20,34
P/E ratio 2019 18,75
EV / Sales 2018 3,56x
EV / Sales 2019 3,20x
Capitalization 277 B
Chart GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 79,1  HKD
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Woo Lui Chairman
Robert Charles Drake Group Chief Financial Officer
James Houghton Director-Information Systems & Technology
James Ross Ancell Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Victor Mecca Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED4.09%35 341
SANDS CHINA LTD.1.77%42 113
WYNN MACAU LTD-3.33%15 764
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED38.95%15 558
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)-16.91%12 251
PADDY POWER BETFAIR0.00%8 984
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.