Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Galenica AG    GALE   CH0360674466

GALENICA AG (GALE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/06 05:30:55 pm
55.85 CHF   +0.36%
07:01aGALENICA : half-year results 2018
PU
01/18GALENICA : 2017 sales of the Galenica Group
PU
2017UBS sees good year for Swiss IPOs in 2018
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Galenica : half-year results 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 07:01am CEST

Price reduction measures affect sales

The Galenica Group posted solid growth in the first half of 2018, in what continued to be a very challenging market environment. Consolidated net sales increased by 0.9% to CHF 1,566.1 million. Sales growth was slowed by additional price reduction measures for medications, which were significantly higher than originally announced by the authorities.

Pleasing EBIT growth with improved profitability

Excluding the one-off effects from the prior-year period and the effects of IAS 19, EBIT rose by 7.5%, and return on sales (ROS) improved from 4.5% to 4.8%. Taking into account one-off effects, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) declined by 2.0% to CHF 70.1 million, and excluding the effects of IAS 19 by 2.3% to CHF 74.9 million.

Excluding the one-off effects from 2017 and the effects of IAS 19, net profit increased by 8.2%. Taking into account one-off effects, net profit declined by 2.4% to CHF 56.5 million, and excluding the effects of IAS 19 by 2.7% to CHF 60.4 million.

Key figures for the Galenica Group, first half of 2018

(in million CHF)

1st half year 2018

1st half year 2017

Change

Net sales1)
Health & Beauty segment
- Retail
- Products & Brands
Services segment
Corporate and eliminations

Galenica Group

745.7
695.8
48.7
1'177.1
(356.7)

1'566.1

727.5
678.1
48.7
1'166.9
(342.0)

1'552.4

+2.5%
+2.6%
-
+0.9%

+0.9%

EBIT adjusted2)
Health & Beauty segment
Services segment
Corporate and eliminations

Galenica Group

54.3
22.3
(1.7)

74.9

49.5
28.73)
(1.6)

76.63)

+9.5%
-22.1%

-2.3%

Net profit adjusted2)

60.4

62.14)

-2.7%

1) Sales figures for the prior-year period have been restated in line with the new IFRS 15 accounting standards, which came into effect on 1 January 2018.
2) Excluding the effects of IAS 19
3) Including one-off effects of CHF 7.0 million
4) Including one-off effects of CHF 6.3 million

Disclaimer

Galenica AG published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 05:00:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GALENICA AG
07:01aGALENICA : half-year results 2018
PU
01/18GALENICA : 2017 sales of the Galenica Group
PU
2017UBS sees good year for Swiss IPOs in 2018
RE
2017GALENICA : half year results 2017
PU
2017GALENICA : Daniele Madonna to become new Head Retail Business sector
PU
2017GALENICA : locks in mid- and long-term financing at attractive conditions with t..
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 3 334 M
EBIT 2018 148 M
Net income 2018 117 M
Debt 2018 319 M
Yield 2018 3,04%
P/E ratio 2018 23,10
P/E ratio 2019 21,90
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
Capitalization 2 793 M
Chart GALENICA AG
Duration : Period :
Galenica AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALENICA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 52,1  CHF
Spread / Average Target -6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Claude Clémençon Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Kneubühler Chairman
Felix Fritz Burkhard Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Daniela Bosshardt-Hengartner Director
Fritz Hirsbrunner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALENICA AG11.59%2 859
RAIA DROGASIL-16.43%6 770
PALTAC CORP16.60%3 448
AIN HOLDINGS INC23.00%2 645
RITE AID CORPORATION-6.60%1 963
PETMED EXPRESS INC-16.62%789
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.