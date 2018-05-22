Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Galliford Try plc    GFRD   GB00B3Y2J508

GALLIFORD TRY PLC (GFRD)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 05/22 10:00:44 am
970.75 GBp   -0.18%
09:21aGalliford Try warns of extra costs for Aberdeen project, share fa..
RE
08:16aGALLIFORD TRY : Trading Statement
PU
05/17GALLIFORD TRY : appointed to Highways England framework
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Galliford Try warns of extra costs for Aberdeen project, share fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 09:21am CEST

(Reuters) - British construction company Galliford Try Plc said it will have to spend more to build Aberdeen's new ring road due to weather-driven delays but the cost will be below 25 million pounds that it incurred in the first half.

Share of the company were down 2 percent at 952.5 pence at 0704 GMT.

The company had said in February the liquidation of its project partner Carillion Plc had added to the cost overruns and increased its cash commitment for the project by over 150 million pounds.

Galliford, along with Balfour Beatty, is striving to complete the project following the collapse of Carillion, which was a major partner in what is one of Scotland's biggest motorway construction projects of recent years.

In April, Galliford raised 158 million pounds of additional funds through a fully underwritten rights to cover the costs of the joint venture.

Galliford said in a trading update that it expects to achieve a full-year result in line with the current range of analysts' expectations.

In a separate trading statement, Balfour Beatty said there was no change to the 105-120 million pounds cash outflow guidance for 2018. Completion of the project is anticipated this summer, the companies said.

(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BALFOUR BEATTY -0.52% 307.3 Delayed Quote.4.01%
CARILLION 0.00% 14.2 Delayed Quote.-17.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GALLIFORD TRY PLC
09:21aGalliford Try warns of extra costs for Aberdeen project, share fall
RE
08:16aGALLIFORD TRY : Trading Statement
PU
05/17GALLIFORD TRY : appointed to Highways England framework
AQ
05/11GALLIFORD TRY : appointed to Highways England framework
PU
05/08GALLIFORD TRY : claims 28 winners at CCS National awards
PU
04/24GALLIFORD TRY : Partnerships to construct Solihull Retirement Village
PU
04/16GALLIFORD TRY : Successful Placing of Rights Issue Rump
PU
04/16GALLIFORD TRY : Results of Rights Issue
PU
04/03GALLIFORD TRY : teams inspire through Open Doors
AQ
03/28GALLIFORD TRY : to raise 157.6m for Aberdeen bypass contract
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/14Galliford Try PLC ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/17Is Galliford Try's 8% Dividend Yield Enough To Offset The Risks? 
2017Galliford Try PLC ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017How To Use A Quality Income Strategy To Find Sustainable Dividends 
2017FOCUS ON EUROPE : The M&A Market Is Still Red Hot 
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 2 852 M
EBIT 2018 183 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 153 M
Yield 2018 7,68%
P/E ratio 2018 6,68
P/E ratio 2019 7,26
EV / Sales 2018 0,43x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 1 067 M
Chart GALLIFORD TRY PLC
Duration : Period :
Galliford Try plc Technical Analysis Chart | GFRD | GB00B3Y2J508 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GALLIFORD TRY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,7  GBP
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Truscott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter J. Ventress Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Prothero Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Mark Jenner Independent Non-Executive Director
Terry Miller Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALLIFORD TRY PLC-15.95%1 432
VINCI2.10%59 780
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-5.88%39 942
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-3.25%28 763
LARSEN & TOUBRO4.44%27 940
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-10.97%25 187
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.