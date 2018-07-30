Log in
GALP ENERGIA    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA (GALP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/30 08:02:18 am
17.61 EUR   +0.60%
08:25aGALP ENERGIA : 2Q Net Profit Jumps, Raises Guidance
DJ
07/11GALP ENERGIA SG : half-yearly earnings release
07/09Eni, Partners Submit Rovuma LNG Plan to Mozambique Government
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Galp Energia : 2Q Net Profit Jumps, Raises Guidance

0
07/30/2018 | 08:25am CEST

By Alberto Delclaux

Galp Energia SGPS S/A (GALP.LB) on Monday raised its guidance for the full year after second-quarter net profit more than tripled, on the back of higher production and oil and natural-gas prices.

Net profit at the Portuguese oil-and-gas company was 330 million euros ($384.6 million) compared with EUR102 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 20% to EUR4.55 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization nearly doubled to EUR741 million, supported by strong growth from Galp's exploration and production business.

Galp raised its guidance for the year, saying it now expects Ebitda at more than EUR2.1 billion, over a previous forecast of between EUR1.8 billion and EUR1.9 billion. The company kept capital expenditure guidance at between EUR1.0 billion and EUR1.1 billion.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALP ENERGIA 0.43% 17.505 Delayed Quote.14.23%
GALP ENERGIA SGPS SA --End-of-day quote.
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 17 595 M
EBIT 2018 1 523 M
Net income 2018 650 M
Debt 2018 1 784 M
Yield 2018 3,22%
P/E ratio 2018 21,55
P/E ratio 2019 18,37
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capitalization 13 442 M
Chart GALP ENERGIA
Duration : Period :
Galp Energia Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 17,0 €
Spread / Average Target -2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Carlos Manuel Costa Pina Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
José Carlos da Silva Costa Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Thore E. Kristiansen Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALP ENERGIA14.23%15 671
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION0.72%356 658
BP8.53%147 887
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP7.99%117 231
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES22.60%102 464
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.18.76%67 814
