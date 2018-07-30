Galp Energia : 2Q Net Profit Jumps, Raises Guidance

By Alberto Delclaux



Galp Energia SGPS S/A (GALP.LB) on Monday raised its guidance for the full year after second-quarter net profit more than tripled, on the back of higher production and oil and natural-gas prices.

Net profit at the Portuguese oil-and-gas company was 330 million euros ($384.6 million) compared with EUR102 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 20% to EUR4.55 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization nearly doubled to EUR741 million, supported by strong growth from Galp's exploration and production business.

Galp raised its guidance for the year, saying it now expects Ebitda at more than EUR2.1 billion, over a previous forecast of between EUR1.8 billion and EUR1.9 billion. The company kept capital expenditure guidance at between EUR1.0 billion and EUR1.1 billion.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at [email protected]