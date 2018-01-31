Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Galp Energia    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA (GALP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Galp Energia : farms-down 40% in Namibia PEL 82 to ExxonMobil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2018 | 09:20pm CET

Galp informs that it is in the process of farming-down a 40% participating interest in the Petroleum Exploration License (PEL) 82 in Namibia to an ExxonMobil subsidiary.

Following the conclusion of the transaction, both Galp and ExxonMobil will hold a 40% interest in the license, and Galp will maintain the operatorship. The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) and Custos, a local Namibian company, each hold a 10% stake in the license.

The license is located in the Walvis basin and covers an area of 11,444 km2 in water depths ranging from 300 m to 2,000 m.
The transaction conclusion is subject to satisfaction of customary conditions precedent, including the approval of the relevant competent Namibian authorities.

Source: Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 31 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2018 20:19:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GALP ENERGIA
09:20p GALP ENERGIA : farms-down 40% in Namibia PEL 82 to ExxonMobil
01/23 BP, Kosmos win rights to two oil blocks in Sao Tome and Principe
2017 GALP ENERGIA : carries out first LNG ship refuelling in an Atlantic island
2017 GALP ENERGIA : 2018 Financial Calendar
2017 Eni Reaches Financial Close for Coral South FLNG Hub
2017 GALP ENERGIA : “GALP 2013/2018” 19th coupon payment
2017 GALP ENERGIA : Qualifying holding of Standard Life Aberdeen plc
2017 GALP ENERGIA : SGPS, S.A. - Conversion of bearer bonds into registered bonds
2017 GALP ENERGIA : Conversion of bearer bonds into registered bonds
2017 GALP ENERGIA : Conversion of bearer notes into registered notes
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 COBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT : Comments On Third Quarter 2017
2017 Galp Energia, SA ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 Galp Energia, SA's (GLPEF) CEO Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva on Q1 2017 Results ..
2017 Galp Energia, SA reports Q1 results
2017 Galp Energia, SA 2017 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 15 659 M
EBIT 2017 1 087 M
Net income 2017 558 M
Debt 2017 1 932 M
Yield 2017 3,23%
P/E ratio 2017 22,89
P/E ratio 2018 20,66
EV / Sales 2017 0,89x
EV / Sales 2018 0,82x
Capitalization 12 046 M
Chart GALP ENERGIA
Duration : Period :
Galp Energia Technical Analysis Chart | GALP | PTGAL0AM0009 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,4 €
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
José Carlos da Silva Costa Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Thore E. Kristiansen Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Tiago Câmara Pestana Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALP ENERGIA3.56%14 992
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION6.41%367 696
BP-1.36%141 929
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP17.62%131 778
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES4.77%94 576
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%85 280
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.