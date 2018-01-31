Galp Energia : farms-down 40% in Namibia PEL 82 to ExxonMobil

Galp informs that it is in the process of farming-down a 40% participating interest in the Petroleum Exploration License (PEL) 82 in Namibia to an ExxonMobil subsidiary.
Following the conclusion of the transaction, both Galp and ExxonMobil will hold a 40% interest in the license, and Galp will maintain the operatorship. The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) and Custos, a local Namibian company, each hold a 10% stake in the license.
The license is located in the Walvis basin and covers an area of 11,444 km2 in water depths ranging from 300 m to 2,000 m.
The transaction conclusion is subject to satisfaction of customary conditions precedent, including the approval of the relevant competent Namibian authorities.
