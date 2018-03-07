Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GameStop Corp.    GME

GAMESTOP CORP. (GME)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Game Informer magazine celebrates 300th issue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2018 | 02:01pm CET

MINNEAPOLIS, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Game Informer, the world’s leading multi-platform video game publication, will release its 300th issue with its April 2018 edition. Distribution of the print edition will begin March 9; digital subscribers received their issue on March 3. The April edition will feature five collectible covers and the Top 300 Games of All Time list.

Game_Informer.png


The 27-year-old magazine is also celebrating continued circulation success, with an average circulation of more than 7.5 million monthly paid subscribers and its position as fourth-largest consumer magazine in the U.S., according to the Alliance for Audited Media.

“Not only does our continued success show that magazines are still relevant today but also that they can connect with an audience that is very influential and digitally connected,” said Cathy Preston, publisher.

As Game Informer’s readers have matured, so has the magazine’s content. “The average age of our reader has been steadily increasing – a recent survey of our readers showed that 91 percent are 21 or older,” said Rob Borm, associate publisher. “We’ve evolved our advertising mix to align with that older reader. Advertisers of lifestyle brands that cater to adults are drawn to our audience: primarily males who are career professionals and have interests that go far beyond gaming.”

Guided by a talented team of gaming journalists, Game Informer continues to thrive as the authoritative source of video game industry news, both in print and through its digital channels.

“We’re excited to share this milestone with our readers, many of whom have been with us from the early days of sharing game tips for Sonic the Hedgehog in our first issue and are now sharing their passion for gaming with their own children,” said Andy McNamara, editor-in-chief.

Game Informer is partnering with Fulton Brewery in Minneapolis for a special release of the brewery’s 300 Mosaic IPA in conjunction with the 300th issue. To commemorate the 300th issue, limited edition six-packs will feature art inspired by one of the magazine’s five collectible covers. 

About Game Informer:
A 27-year veteran to publishing, Game Informer magazine continues to shape the video game industry by expanding perspectives and providing in-depth knowledge and insight into the games market. With an average circulation of over 7.5 million monthly paid subscribers, Game Informer is the world’s leading video game publication and fourth-largest consumer magazine in the United States. For more information, visit http://www.gameinformer.com

Media Contact:
Rob Borm
Game Informer
(612) 486-6155
[email protected] 


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAMESTOP CORP.
02:01pGame Informer magazine celebrates 300th issue
GL
03/06GAMESTOP CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/05GAMESTOP : The best Nintendo Switch bundles and deals in March 2018
AQ
03/05A Statement from Mike Mauler, GameStop CEO
GL
03/02GAMESTOP : Heartland president finalist says, 'it's time to evolve'
AQ
03/02GAMESTOP CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/01GAMESTOP CORP. : EX-Dividend Schedule: GameStop Has a Dividend Yield of 9.45%; W..
AC
02/28GAMESTOP : Second GameStop robbery suspect arrested
AQ
02/28GAMESTOP : Columbia man charged after alleged armed robbery spree at Target, Sta..
AQ
02/27GAMESTOP : division COO named finalist for Heartland president
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/21GameStop declares $0.38 dividend 
02/19Dividend Challenger Gains Led By GEO, Preferred, Sabra, And Kite Per Broker 1.. 
02/09GameStop continues management shuffle 
02/06GAMESTOP : A Realistic Perspective 
01/30GAMESTOP CORP AND GAME PLC : Doomed By Digital Sales 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 963 M
EBIT 2018 541 M
Net income 2018 341 M
Debt 2018 218 M
Yield 2018 9,49%
P/E ratio 2018 4,87
P/E ratio 2019 4,80
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
Capitalization 1 627 M
Chart GAMESTOP CORP.
Duration : Period :
GameStop Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | GME | US36467W1099 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GAMESTOP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 20,3 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. Mauler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel A. DeMatteo Executive Chairman
Robert Alan Lloyd Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jerome L. Davis Independent Director
Lawrence S. Zilavy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMESTOP CORP.-11.25%1 627
BEST BUY COMPANY6.67%22 442
SUNING.COM CO LTD--.--%19 057
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-6.78%6 896
YAMADA DENKI CO LTD7.17%6 160
CECONOMY-15.99%4 402
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.