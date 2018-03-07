Game Informer magazine celebrates 300th issue

MINNEAPOLIS, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Game Informer, the world’s leading multi-platform video game publication, will release its 300th issue with its April 2018 edition. Distribution of the print edition will begin March 9; digital subscribers received their issue on March 3. The April edition will feature five collectible covers and the Top 300 Games of All Time list.



The 27-year-old magazine is also celebrating continued circulation success, with an average circulation of more than 7.5 million monthly paid subscribers and its position as fourth-largest consumer magazine in the U.S., according to the Alliance for Audited Media.

“Not only does our continued success show that magazines are still relevant today but also that they can connect with an audience that is very influential and digitally connected,” said Cathy Preston, publisher.

As Game Informer’s readers have matured, so has the magazine’s content. “The average age of our reader has been steadily increasing – a recent survey of our readers showed that 91 percent are 21 or older,” said Rob Borm, associate publisher. “We’ve evolved our advertising mix to align with that older reader. Advertisers of lifestyle brands that cater to adults are drawn to our audience: primarily males who are career professionals and have interests that go far beyond gaming.”

Guided by a talented team of gaming journalists, Game Informer continues to thrive as the authoritative source of video game industry news, both in print and through its digital channels.

“We’re excited to share this milestone with our readers, many of whom have been with us from the early days of sharing game tips for Sonic the Hedgehog in our first issue and are now sharing their passion for gaming with their own children,” said Andy McNamara, editor-in-chief.

Game Informer is partnering with Fulton Brewery in Minneapolis for a special release of the brewery’s 300 Mosaic IPA in conjunction with the 300th issue. To commemorate the 300th issue, limited edition six-packs will feature art inspired by one of the magazine’s five collectible covers.

About Game Informer:

A 27-year veteran to publishing, Game Informer magazine continues to shape the video game industry by expanding perspectives and providing in-depth knowledge and insight into the games market.

