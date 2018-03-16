Log in
News Summary

Spring Has Sprung at GameStop with Unbeatable PLAY DAYS Deals

03/16/2018 | 10:11pm CET

GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning March 18, deals are in full bloom at GameStop. With unbeatable savings and trade offers on games, consoles, accessories, toys and apparel, there’s something for everyone during GameStop’s PLAY DAYS.

For the full line-up of PLAY DAYS deals, visit Gamestop.com/playdays.

Offers valid March 18 – 24, unless otherwise stated.

Hardware & Accessories

  • Buy any new Xbox One X and get Sea of Thieves FREE (March 18-24)
  • Save $10 on all new Xbox One Wireless Controllers
  • Save up to $10 on select Nintendo Switch accessories

Pre-Owned & Trade

  • Save on pre-owned Nintendo system bundles, including 2 pre-owned games under $20 (begins March 19)
  • Extra $20 credit when you trade 3 Nintendo Switch games (begins March 19)
  • 4 for $20 on all pre-owned games $9.99 or under
  • Bounceback offer: 10% off ALL pre-owned games after purchase of any PLAY DAYS sale product

Game Deals: Save up to $30 (games available for Xbox and PS4, unless otherwise stated)

  • Grand Theft Auto V: $29.99
  • Madden 18: $29.99
  • Destiny 2: $29.99 (also available for PC)
  • Overwatch G.O.T.Y.: $29.99
  • Star Wars Battlefront II: $29.99 (Standard & Deluxe editions)
  • FIFA 18: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: $29.99
  • L.A. Noire: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch for $39.99)
  • Scribblenauts Showdown: $19.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)
  • Lego Ninjago: $19.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)

Game Deals: Save up to $20 (Available for Xbox and PS4, unless otherwise stated)

  • NBA 2K18: $39.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)
  • Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y.: $39.99
  • Wolfenstein II: $39.99
  • Monster Hunter World: $44.99
  • Call of Duty WWII: $49.99 (also available for PC)

Toys & Collectibles

  • 20% off select collectibles: Pokémon tins & boxes, Roblox toys, Hatchimals and Minecraft toys, board games and more
  • Buy 3 get 1 FREE Pokémon trading card booster packs
  • Buy 1 get 1 50% off on Fingerlings
  • 3 for $30 POP! vinyl figures
  • Buy 3 get 1 FREE all blind bags

About GameStop
GameStop, the world’s largest video game retailer, offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of pop vinyl toys, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. The retailer operates thousands of locations around the world under the GameStop, EB Games and Micromania retail brands. Fans can find their local GameStop store using the company’s online store locator tool.

To get the latest news on video gaming and gear, follow GameStop on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania are part of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), a global specialty retailer that makes the most popular technologies affordable and simple.

Contact:
Alexis Barsalou
GameStop Public Relations
469-999-4975
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018



