Garmin : Executive Chairman Adopts Rule 10b5-1 Stock Disposition Plan

Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN) today announced that Dr. Min H. Kao, the
company’s co-founder and Executive Chairman, has established a
pre-arranged trading plan to sell a portion of his shares in the company
over a designated period. The plan was adopted in accordance with Rule
10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934.
Rule 10b5-1 allows corporate officers and directors to adopt written,
pre-arranged stock trading plans when they do not have material,
non-public information. Such programs provide for regular selling of a
predetermined, fixed number of company shares in order to gradually
diversify the individual’s investment portfolio, to minimize the market
effect of share sales by spreading them out over a period of time, and
to avoid concerns about initiating transactions while in possession of
material non-public information.
Dr. Kao, his wife and children have been the largest shareholders of
Garmin Ltd. since the initial public offering in December 2000. The Kao
family intends to retain the majority of their holdings, maintaining
what is currently the largest position in Garmin Ltd. No shares have
been sold under the plan to date. Any transactions under the plan will
be disclosed publicly through Form 144 and Form 4 filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission.
This plan represents the first sale of any shares of Garmin Ltd. by Dr.
Kao or his family since the sales that occurred under previous 10b5-1
trading plans in 2012. Dr. Kao has adopted this plan for tax planning
purposes.
