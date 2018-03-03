Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Garmin    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN (GRMN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Garmin : Executive Chairman Adopts Rule 10b5-1 Stock Disposition Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2018 | 12:33am CET

Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN) today announced that Dr. Min H. Kao, the company’s co-founder and Executive Chairman, has established a pre-arranged trading plan to sell a portion of his shares in the company over a designated period. The plan was adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934.

Rule 10b5-1 allows corporate officers and directors to adopt written, pre-arranged stock trading plans when they do not have material, non-public information. Such programs provide for regular selling of a predetermined, fixed number of company shares in order to gradually diversify the individual’s investment portfolio, to minimize the market effect of share sales by spreading them out over a period of time, and to avoid concerns about initiating transactions while in possession of material non-public information.

Dr. Kao, his wife and children have been the largest shareholders of Garmin Ltd. since the initial public offering in December 2000. The Kao family intends to retain the majority of their holdings, maintaining what is currently the largest position in Garmin Ltd. No shares have been sold under the plan to date. Any transactions under the plan will be disclosed publicly through Form 144 and Form 4 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This plan represents the first sale of any shares of Garmin Ltd. by Dr. Kao or his family since the sales that occurred under previous 10b5-1 trading plans in 2012. Dr. Kao has adopted this plan for tax planning purposes.

About Garmin Ltd: For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin,twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GARMIN
12:33aGARMIN : Executive Chairman Adopts Rule 10b5-1 Stock Disposition Plan
BU
03/01GARMIN : reg; introduces the GDL 50 portable ADS-B traffic and weather receiver
BU
02/22GARMIN : reg; reimagines helicopter flight displays with the introduction of the..
PU
02/22GARMIN : reg; introduces the revolutionary GFC 600H helicopter flight control sy..
BU
02/22GARMIN : reg; reimagines helicopter flight displays with the introduction of the..
BU
02/22GARMIN : reg; unveils the G1000H® NXi Integrated Flight Deck Next-generation, al..
BU
02/21GARMIN : Ltd. to Host Earnings Call
AC
02/21GARMIN : Reports Solid Fiscal 2017 Revenue and Operating Income Growth; Proposes..
BU
02/20GARMIN : reg; acquires Trigentic
BU
02/15GARMIN : NXT-ID Subsidiary Fit Pay to Co-sponsor Jack Daniel's® All-Star Weekend..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/01Apple wins holiday wearables market with 21% share 
02/26BY THE NUMBERS : Quality Stocks In The S&P 500 
02/22Garmin Ltd. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/22Garmin price target raised to slight downside 
02/21Garmin's (GRMN) CEO Cliff Pemble on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 195 M
EBIT 2018 682 M
Net income 2018 578 M
Finance 2018 1 784 M
Yield 2018 3,57%
P/E ratio 2018 19,27
P/E ratio 2019 18,27
EV / Sales 2018 2,90x
EV / Sales 2019 2,80x
Capitalization 11 036 M
Chart GARMIN
Duration : Period :
Garmin Technical Analysis Chart | GRMN | CH0114405324 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GARMIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 60,3 $
Spread / Average Target 2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clifton A. Pemble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Min H. Kao Executive Chairman
Douglas G. Boessen CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Donald H. Eller Independent Director
Charles W. Peffer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARMIN-0.55%11 036
THALES1.31%23 752
CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD.-16.28%3 936
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%3 680
U-BLOX HOLDING AG4.07%1 479
OHB SE-11.69%844
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.