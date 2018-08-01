Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Garmin    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN (GRMN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Garmin : Ltd. to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 03:25pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2018 / Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 1, 2018 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-8368C2237000C.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GARMIN
03:25pGARMIN : Ltd. to Host Earnings Call
AC
01:02pGARMIN : reports second quarter revenue and earnings growth; Raises guidance for..
BU
07/18GARMIN : reg; expands aircraft approvals for the GFC 600 and GFC 500 retrofit au..
PU
07/18GARMIN : reg; provides key updates for TXi flight displays, GTN navigators, GFC ..
PU
07/18GARMIN : Pilot app launches real-time engine data display with play-back, best-i..
BU
07/18GARMIN : reg; provides key updates for TXi flight displays, GTN navigators, GFC ..
BU
07/18GARMIN : reg; expands aircraft approvals for the GFC 600 and GFC 500 retrofit au..
BU
07/18GARMIN : reg; introduces the D2 Delta, the latest generation in aviator watches
BU
07/18GARMIN : reg; introduces the GWX 75 aviation Doppler weather radar
BU
07/17GARMIN : reg; introduces the Approach® CT10 club sensors for automated golf game..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:14aGarmin +3% on Q2 beats with Fitness, Marine growth covering Auto loss 
07:03aGarmin beats by $0.13, beats on revenue 
07/31Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
07/24Insider Weekends - CEO Of Walgreens Buys Over $100 Million Of Stock 
07/16Insider Weekends - Chairman Of Trucking Company Buys Shares Under A 10b5-1 Pu.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 230 M
EBIT 2018 692 M
Net income 2018 590 M
Finance 2018 1 500 M
Yield 2018 3,36%
P/E ratio 2018 20,12
P/E ratio 2019 19,21
EV / Sales 2018 3,33x
EV / Sales 2019 3,22x
Capitalization 12 261 M
Chart GARMIN
Duration : Period :
Garmin Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARMIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 60,8 $
Spread / Average Target -2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clifton A. Pemble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Min H. Kao Executive Chairman
Douglas G. Boessen CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Donald H. Eller Independent Director
Charles W. Peffer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARMIN4.83%12 261
THALES25.11%27 855
CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD.-22.89%3 349
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%3 028
U-BLOX HOLDING AG-2.50%1 336
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD--.--%845
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.