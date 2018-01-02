Gascoyne Resources : Appendix 3Z – Final Director’s Interest Notice

Log in
GASCOYNE RESOURCES LTD (GCY)
Report
01/02/2018 | 04:20am CET

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity ABNGascoyne Resources Limited 57 139 522 900

We � (� the entity� )� give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Gordon Dunbar

Date of last notice

23 March 2017

Date that director ceased to be director

31 December 2017

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph � (� i� )� of the definition of "notifiable interest of a dshiroeuctldor" be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph � (� ii� )� of the definition of "notifiableoifnatedriersetctor" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Mr Gordon John Dunbar and Mrs Diana Lyle Dunbar

Haskett Road Pty Ltd

Number & class of securities

1,093,655 Fully paid ordinary shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Gascoyne Resources Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 03:19:05 UTC.

