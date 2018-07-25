Gascoyne Resources : Dalgaranga Gold Project Operational Update

57 139 522 900

July 25th 2018

DALGARANGA GOLD PROJECT OPERATIONAL UPDATE: MILL PERFORMANCE TEST COMPLETED AS RAMP UP CONTINUES

 The Process Plant Performance Test has been undertaken and passed, key aspects include: o Design Mill Throughput Rate of 2.5Mtpa consistently achieved o Overall Process Plant availability has exceeded expectations +95% month to date o Gold Recovery of +94% consistently achieved so far in July

 During the Process Plant commissioning, a total of ~7,400 ounces have been recovered to date.

 Mining Ramp Up is continuing, with maximum scheduled LOM mining rates expected to be achieved late in the current quarter.

 Commercial Production expected late in the current quarter or early next quarter.

 Delivery into the existing A$1,716 gold hedges has commenced.

 Cash Balance of A$25.1 million at the end of June.

Gascoyne Resources Limited ("Gascoyne" or "Company")(ASX:GCY) is pleased to provide an update on the commissioning and performance test of the new 2.5Mtpa processing plant and ramp up of operations at the

Company's 100% owned Dalgaranga Gold Project.

Dalgaranga contains a Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resource of 31.1Mt @ 1.3 g/t for 1,320,000 ounces of contained gold, which is inclusive of Proved and Probable Ore Reserves of 15.3Mt @ 1.3 g/t for 612,000 ounces of gold (see Figures 1 & 2 and Tables 1 & 2 below). The Company remains focused not only on ramping up to full production, but also an ongoing aggressive exploration effort aimed at increasing the mine life towards 8-10 years, as well as progressing the Glenburgh Gold Project, the Company's second +1.0 million ounce gold project in Western

Australia.

Process Plant Commissioning and Performance Test

The 2.5Mtpa Processing Plant has now been fully commissioned and a performance test completed to confirm that it meets the design criteria. The test confirmed that all aspects of the processing plant are running at least at nameplate capacity and in many cases better than expected.

The performance test showed:

 Crusher throughputs well above design throughput of 360t/hr and up to 450t/hr achieved

 Milling rate of 300t/hr achieved (annualised rate of 2.5Mtpa) and up to 365t/hr achieved

 Plant Availability of 99% during the test (+95% for Month to Date)

 Gold Recovery of 94% for duration of test (94.1% Month to Date)

To date a total of ~7,400 ounces of gold have been recovered from the project.

Mining Ramp Up

The mining ramp up is continuing, with total monthly movement rates for June of around 1.4 million BCM achieved, with the rates expected to increase to around 1.9 million BCM per month from late in the current quarter. The mining rates have been lower than projected to date, largely due to site establishment taking longer than expected and lower than planned machine availability in the early stages of mining, along with delays due to rain in June and some unplanned additional blasting required for near surface hardpan material.

Once the mining rate has increased, it is expected that commercial production will be declared. This is likely to be either late in the current quarter or early next quarter.

Financial

With the start of production, the Company has commenced selling gold into the existing hedge programme. The current hedge position is ~176,000 ounces at an average forward price of A$1,716/ounce.

As at the end of June, the Company's cash balance was A$25.1 million.

On behalf of the board of

Gascoyne Resources Limited

Michael Dunbar

Managing Director

BACKGROUND ON GASCOYNE RESOURCES

Gascoyne Resources Limited was listed on the ASX in December 2009 and is focused on exploration and development of a number of gold projects in Western Australia.

The Company's 100% owned gold projects combined have over 2.3 million ounces of contained gold on granted Mining Leases:

DALGARANGA:

The Dalgaranga Gold Project (DGP) is located approximately 65km by road NW of Mt Magnet in the Murchison gold mining region of Western

Australia and covers the majority of the Dalgaranga greenstone belt. After discovery in the early 1990's, the project was developed and from 1996 to 2000 produced 229,000 oz's of gold with reported cash costs of less than $350/oz.

The Project contains a JORC Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resource of 31.1 Mt @ 1.3 g/t Au for 1,320,000 ounces of contained gold (Table 1). The DGP has a Proved and Probable Ore Reserve of 612,000 ounces of gold (Table 2). The Ore Reserves are included in the Mineral Resource.

The Feasibility Study (FS) that was completed on the DGP in November 2016 highlighted a robust development case for the Project.

The FS investigated the development of two open pits feeding a 2.5 Mtpa processing facility resulting in production of around 100,000 ozpa for 6 years and concluded that the operation would be a low cost, long life operation with high operating margins (relative to recent gold price and current hedge position).

As a result of the FS, the Company has progressed through the funding, development and construction phases for the Project. Construction was completed ahead of schedule and under budget

Significant exploration potential also remains outside the known Resources with numerous historical geochemical prospects only partially tested.

Table 1: Dalgaranga August 2017 Mineral Resource Estimate (0.5 g/t Cut-off)

Type Measured Indicated Inferred Total Tonnes MtAu g/tAu Ounces Tonnes MtAu g/tAu Ounces Tonnes MtAu g/tAu Ounces Tonnes MtAu g/tAu Ounces Laterite Oxide Transitional Fresh 0.2 0.5 2.2 1.6 8,000

2.1 30,000

1.4 94,000 0.6 1.8 1.2 12.6 1.1 19,400

1.7 97,000

1.4 57,000

1.2 503,000 0.02 0.8 0.5 11.0 0.7 500

1.4 40,000

1.5 25,000

1.3 445,000 0.6 2.8 2.2 25.7 1.1 20,000

1.6 142,000

1.6 109,000

1.3 1,041,000 Total 2.8 1.5 133,000 16.2 1.3 676,000 12.3 1.3 504,000 31.1 1.3 1,320,000

Note: Discrepancies in totals are a result of rounding

Table 2 Ore Reserve Statement - Dalgaranga Project November 2017

Ore Reserves Tonnes (M tonnes)Gold GradeContained ounces (g/t) (oz) Proven Probable 2.8 1.4 12.4 1.2 122,500 490,000 Ore Reserves Total 15.3 1.3 612,000

Note: Discrepancies in totals are a result of rounding

GLENBURGH:

The Glenburgh Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia, has a Measured, Indicated and Inferred resource of: 21.3Mt @ 1.5 g/t Au for 1.0 million oz gold from several prospects within a 20km long shear zone (see Table 3)

A preliminary feasibility study on the project has been completed (see announcement 5th of August 2013) that showed a viable project exists, with a production target of 4.9 Mt @ 2.0 g/t for 316,000 oz (70% Indicated and 30% Inferred resources) within 12 open pits and one underground operation. There is a low level of geological confidence associated with inferred mineral resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of indicated mineral resources or that the production target itself will be realised. The study showed attractive all in operating costs of under A$1,000/oz and indicated a strong return with an operating surplus of ~ A$160M over the 4+ year operation. The study included approximately 40,000m of resource drilling, metallurgical drilling and testwork, geotechnical, hydro geological and environmental assessments. Importantly the study has not included the drilling completed during 2013, which intersected significant shallow high grade zones at a number of the known deposits.

Table 3: Glenburgh Deposits - Area Summary Mineral Resource Estimate (0.5 g/t Au Cut-off)

Area Measured Indicated Inferred Total Tonnes MtAu g/tAu Ounces Tonnes MtAu g/tAu Ounces Tonnes MtAu g/tAu Ounces Tonnes MtAu g/tAu Ounces North East Central South West 0.2 2.6 4.0 31,000

1.8 150,000 1.4 3.2 2.1 94,000

1.3 137,000 3.3 8.4 2.2 1.7 178,000

1.2 329,000

1.2 84,000 4.9 14.2 2.2 1.9 303,000

1.3 616,000

1.2 84,000 Total 2.9 2.0 181,000 4.6 1.6 231,000 13.9 1.3 591,000 21.3 1.5 1,003,000

Note: Discrepancies in totals are a result of rounding

EGERTON:

The project includes the high grade Hibernian deposit and the high grade Gaffney's Find prospect, which lie on a granted mining leases. Previous drilling includes high grade intercepts, 14m @ 71.7 g/t gold, 34m @ 14.8 g/t gold, 8m @ 11.4 g/t gold, 2m @ 147.0 g/t gold, and 5m @ 96.7 g/t gold associated with quartz veining in shallow south-west plunging shoots. The Hibernian deposit has only been drill tested to 70m below surface and there is strong potential to expand the deposit with drilling testing deeper extensions to known shoots and targeting new shoot positions. Extensions to mineralised trends and new regional targets will be tested with Aircore during drilling campaigns.

Gascoyne is developing the 100% owned low capex, high margin Dalgaranga Gold Project which is on schedule to be in production late in the second quarter of 2018, while continuing to evaluate the near term 100% owned Glenburgh Gold deposits to delineate meaningful increases in the resource base and progress project permitting. Exploration is also continuing at the 100% owned high grade Egerton project; where the focus has been to assess the economic viability of trucking high grade ore to either Glenburgh or to another processing facility for treatment and exploration of the high grade mineralisation within the region.

Further information is available at www.gascoyneresources.com.au

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this announcement relating to the Dalgaranga project is based on data compiled by Gascoyne's Managing Director Mr Mike Dunbar who is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Dunbar has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as Competent Persons under the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Dunbar consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

The Dalgaranga and Glenburgh Mineral Resources have been estimated by RungePincockMinarco Limited, an external consultancy, and are reported under the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (see GCY -ASX announcement 7th August 2017 titled "Dalgaranga Gold Project - Sly Fox Resource and Exploration Update" and 24th July 2014 titled "High Grade Domains Identified Within Updated Glenburgh Gold Mineral Resource"). The company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimate in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially modified from the original market announcements.

The Dalgaranga Ore Reserve has been estimated by Mr Harry Warries, an employee of Mining Focus Consultants Pty Ltd, an external consultancy, and are reported under the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Warries is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. He has sufficient experience, relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' of December 2012 ("JORC Code") as prepared by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and the Minerals Council of Australia. (See GCY -ASX announcement 16th November 2017 titled "Dalgaranga Gold Project - Mine Plan Increased to Over 650,000Oz"). The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially modified from the original market announcements.

The Glenburgh 2004 JORC resource (released to the ASX on April 29th 2013) which formed the basis for the preliminary Feasibility Study was classified as Indicated and Inferred and as a result, is not sufficiently defined to allow conversion to an ore reserve; the financial analysis in the preliminary Feasibility Study is conceptual in nature and should not be used as a guide for investment. It is uncertain if additional exploration will allow conversion of the Inferred resource to a higher confidence resource (Indicated or Measured) and hence if a reserve could be determined for the project in the future. Production targets referred to in the preliminary Feasibility Study and in this report are conceptual in nature and include areas where there has been insufficient exploration to define an Indicated mineral resource. There is a low level of geological confidence associated with inferred mineral resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of indicated mineral resources or that the production target itself will be realised. This information was prepared and first disclosed under the JORC Code 2004, the resource has now been updated to conform to the JORC 2012 guidelines. This new JORC 2012 resource, reported above, will form the basis for any future studies.

The Mt Egerton drill intersections referred to in this announcement were prepared and first disclosed under the JORC Code 2004. They have not been updated since to comply with the JORC Code 2012 on the basis that the information has not materially changed since it was last reported.

Information in this announcement relating to the Mt Egerton Gold Project is based on data compiled by Gascoyne's Managing Director Mr Mike Dunbar who is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Dunbar has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as Competent Persons under the 2004 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Dunbar consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears