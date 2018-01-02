Gascoyne Resources : Release of Restricted Securities

December 22nd 2017
Australian Securities Exchange Limited Via Electronic Lodgement
RELEASE OF RESTRICTED SECURITIES
Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX: GCY) gives notice, that the 11.0 million shares issued as part of the consideration for purchase of the Dalgaranga Gold Project in December 2016 will be released from the Voluntary Escrow Period on 23 December 2017.
