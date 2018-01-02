Log in
GASCOYNE RESOURCES LTD (GCY)
Report
Gascoyne Resources : Release of Restricted Securities

01/02/2018

57 139 522 900

December 22nd 2017

Australian Securities Exchange Limited Via Electronic Lodgement

RELEASE OF RESTRICTED SECURITIES

Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX: GCY) gives notice, that the 11.0 million shares issued as part of the consideration for purchase of the Dalgaranga Gold Project in December 2016 will be released from the Voluntary Escrow Period on 23 December 2017.

For further information please refer to the Company's website or contact the Company directly.

On behalf of the board of

Gascoyne Resources Limited

Mike Dunbar

Managing Director

P.O. Box 1449, West Perth, Western Australia 6872

Level 1, 41-47 Colin Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005

Telephone +61 8 9481 3434, Facsimile +61 8 9481 0411

Email:[email protected], Web: www.gascoyneresources.com.au

Gascoyne Resources Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 02:19:38 UTC.

Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 16,0 M
EBIT 2018 -10,9 M
Net income 2018 -11,7 M
Debt 2018 4,00 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 11,8x
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
Capitalization 184 M
Chart GASCOYNE RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Gascoyne Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | GCY | AU000000GCY6 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GASCOYNE RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,86  AUD
Spread / Average Target 102%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Dunbar Managing Director & Director
Rodney Michael Joyce Non-Executive Chairman
David J. Lim Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Graham Douglas Riley Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon John Dunbar Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GASCOYNE RESOURCES LTD-12.37%144
NEWMONT MINING CORP10.13%20 005
BARRICK GOLD CORP0.00%16 844
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)--.--%16 297
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED12.69%13 666
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD0.00%10 763
