GAZIT GLOBE LTD (GZT)

GAZIT GLOBE LTD (GZT)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

Gazit Globe Announces Date for Q2 2018 Results Conference Call

07/31/2018 | 09:41am CEST

TEL-AVIV, Israel, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gazit Globe (NYSE/TSX/TASE: GZT), a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of retail and mixed use properties in urban markets, invites you to participate at 10:00 am US EDT/ 5:00 pm Israel Time on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 in a live conference call with senior management to discuss the Company’s 2nd quarter results ended June 30, 2018.

Gazit Globe’s financial statements and MD&A for the quarter will be released prior to the call, and will be available on the Company's website at: www.gazitglobe.com in the "Investor Relations" section and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml as well as on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ website at www.sedar.com.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing: 

United States 1 888 668 9141

Canada 1 866 485 2399

United Kingdom   0 800 917 5108

International / Israel +972 3 9180610

A presentation and replay of the call will be available on the company’s website, in the "Investor Relations" section.

Webcast link: http://veidan-stream.com/gazitglobeq2-2018.html

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe is a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of retail and mixed use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, northern, central and Eastern Europe, located in urban growth markets. Gazit Globe is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: GZT), the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GZT) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: GZT) and is included in the TA-35 index in Israel. As of March 31, 2018 Gazit-Globe owns and operates 104 properties, with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.5 million square meters and a total value of approximately NIS 38.1 billion. In addition, as of March 31, 2018 the Company owned 32.5% of First Capital Realty Inc

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Investors Contact: [email protected], Media Contact: [email protected]  

Gazit-Globe Headquarters, Tel-Aviv, Israel, Tel: +972 3 6948000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Latest news on GAZIT GLOBE LTD
09:41aGazit Globe Announces Date for Q2 2018 Results Conference Call
GL
07/27CITYCON OYJ : Managers' Transactions
AQ
07/26REGENCY CENTERS : Gazit-Globe sells full Regency Centers holdings
AQ
07/26Gazit Globe Divests of its Remaining Investment in Regency Centers Corporatio..
GL
07/24CITYCON OYJ : Managers' Transactions
AQ
07/22GAZIT GLOBE : to raise NIS 250m short-term bond
AQ
07/20CITYCON OYJ : Managers' Transactions
AQ
07/18CITYCON OYJ : Managers' Transactions
AQ
07/06GAZIT GLOBE : Horizons Acquires Retail Asset in Brooklyn, New York
AQ
07/05GAZIT GLOBE : Horizons Acquires Retail Asset in Brooklyn, New York
AQ
News from SeekingAlpha
07/17GAZIT GLOBE (GZT) :   A Quality Global Shopping Center REIT That Is Reasonably P.. 
06/06Gazit-Globe invests added $63M in New York, Boston assets 
05/29Gazit-Globe Ltd. (GZT) CEO Chaim Katzman on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
05/2917 'Safer' Dividend Real Estate WallStars From May 
05/29Gazit-Globe 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (ILS)
Sales 2018 2 449 M
EBIT 2018 2 113 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 20 460 M
Yield 2018 4,40%
P/E ratio 2018 9,14
P/E ratio 2019 8,51
EV / Sales 2018 11,0x
EV / Sales 2019 9,69x
Capitalization 6 460 M
Chart GAZIT GLOBE LTD
Duration : Period :
Gazit Globe Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZIT GLOBE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 42,3  ILS
Spread / Average Target 26%
Managers
NameTitle
Chaim K. Katzman Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ehud Arnon Chairman
Adi Jemini Chief Financial Officer
Yair Ernst Orgler External Director
Chaim Michael Ben-Dor Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZIT GLOBE LTD-9.26%1 765
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.90%45 378
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-21.61%36 787
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-18.68%36 224
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-1.78%35 049
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-12.23%28 275
