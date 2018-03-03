Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Gazprom PAO    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM PAO (GAZP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Gazprom : Russia's Gazprom says has started terminating gas contracts with Ukraine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2018 | 12:18pm CET
FILE PHOTO: General view shows headquarters of Gazprom in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's gas giant Gazprom has started a procedure to terminate contracts with Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz in an arbitration tribunal in Stockholm, Gazprom deputy CEO Alexander Medvedev said on Saturday.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's gas giant Gazprom has started a procedure to terminate contracts with Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz in an arbitration tribunal in Stockholm, Gazprom deputy CEO Alexander Medvedev said on Saturday.

Gazprom said on Friday it would end the contracts after losing a court case, escalating a dispute which has left Ukraine struggling to stay warm and which the EU said could threaten gas flows to Europe.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAZPROM PAO
01:09pGAZPROM : moves have not hit gas flows to Europe via Ukraine - Ukrtransgaz
RE
12:38pGAZPROM : Saves 18.9 Million Tons of Fuel Equivalent on Fuel and Energy Resource..
AQ
12:38pGAZPROM : NGV Refueling Infrastructure for 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia to Be Read..
AQ
12:38pGAZPROM : to Ensure Long-Term Efficiency of Production Complex in Komi Republic
AQ
12:18pGAZPROM : Russia's Gazprom says has started terminating gas contracts with Ukrai..
RE
06:14aGAZPROM : seeks to halt Ukraine gas contracts as dispute escalates
AQ
03/02GAZPROM : Russia-Ukraine gas war restarts as Gazprom cancels contracts with Naft..
AQ
03/02GAZPROM : EU Ready To Mediate In Latest Russia-Ukraine Gas Dispute
AQ
03/02GAZPROM : NGV refueling infrastructure for 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia(TM) to be ..
AQ
03/02GAZPROM : saves 18.9 million tons of fuel equivalent on fuel and energy resource..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 114 B
EBIT 2017 15 946 M
Net income 2017 13 199 M
Debt 2017 40 293 M
Yield 2017 5,63%
P/E ratio 2017 4,06
P/E ratio 2018 3,53
EV / Sales 2017 0,86x
EV / Sales 2018 0,84x
Capitalization 57 749 M
Chart GAZPROM PAO
Duration : Period :
Gazprom PAO Technical Analysis Chart | GAZP | RU0007661625 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,97 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM PAO57 749
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-6.42%260 668
PETROCHINA COMPANY-0.87%217 662
TOTAL-1.18%141 550
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS30.31%90 223
STATOIL2.14%74 118
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.